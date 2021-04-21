Shaunette Renée Wilson Exits ‘The Resident’

Actress has played Dr. Mina Okafor throughout Fox medical drama’s first four seasons

“The Resident” series regular Shaunette Renée Wilson and her fan-favorite character Dr. Mina Okafor exited the Fox medical drama on Tuesday’s episode. That plot twist came about because Wilson decided she wanted to leave the show, which is now in its fourth season.

“After deeply thoughtful reflection, I approached the producers some time ago asking to leave the show and they agreed–and gave my character a wonderful sendoff,” Wilson said in a statement. “I am appreciative of them for allowing me to embody as beautiful of a soul as Dr. Mina Okafor. I would also like to thank the studio, network, cast, crew and, most of all, the wonderfully dedicated fans of ‘The Resident’ for their support over the last four seasons.”

“The Resident” executive producers added in their own statement: “Losing the extraordinary Shaunette is heartbreaking for us, but we are honoring her request to leave with gratitude and respect for her contribution to the show. We want the fans to know that we have lots in store for A.J. as he reels from this loss, and we want Shaunette to know the door is always open.”

“The Resident” follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health.

Along with Wilson as Dr. Okafor, the medical drama stars Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Emily VanCamp as Nicolette Nevin, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss and Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain.

The show is executive produced by Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman and Peter Elkoff, who serve as showrunners. Additional executive producers include series co-creator Amy Holden Jones, as well as Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua and Oly Obst.

