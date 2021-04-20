Apple TV+ has set a premiere date — and revealed the first teaser — for “Ted Lasso” Season 2. You’d better be a subscriber by Friday, July 23.

(The fictional) Ted Lasso himself tweeted out the below on Tuesday.

“I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)? ‘Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called.”

Bah Amen, Ted, Bah Amen.

We all expected the Summer 2021 premiere, but Tuesday’s announcement at Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event was the first time July was mentioned. Season 1 of the hit Warner Bros. streaming comedy bowed on Aug. 14, 2020, and proved to be the perfectly positive counter-programming option to the coronavirus pandemic.

Try saying that last part five times fast.

Watch the teaser above.

No wins still for AFC Richmond, but a string of ties are certainly a step in the right direction. In addition to Dani Rojas’ (Cristo Fernández) shots on goal, the Season 2 preview video also includes strong shots at the city of Santa Monica and the New York Jets.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as a small-time college football coach from the U.S. hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and cast newbie Sarah Niles.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis executive produces the comedy alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Ted Lasso” is already renewed for a third season.

