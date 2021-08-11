Former NFL Player Nate Burleson to Replace Anthony Mason as ‘CBS This Morning’ Co-Host

CBS News announced Wednesday that Nate Burleson will be the new co-host of “CBS This Morning.” He is replacing Anthony Mason and will join Gayle King and Tony Dakoupil in September.

The former wide receiver will still contribute to the NFL Network, where he recently hosted “Good Morning Football.” A Wednesday announcement from CBS News and Stations president and co-head Neeraj Khemlani and CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus noted Burleson’s new, multiplatform agreement stretches across CBS News, CBS Sports and Nickelodeon. He joined CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” in 2017 and will continue as an analyst on the show on Sundays during football season.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at ‘CBS This Morning,'” Burleson said in a statement. “This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I look forward to the challenge of upholding the standard set by the legends who came before me.”

He went on, “Life is about being ready for the right opportunities, and I have been preparing for this moment since my first day on television. Having a chance to inform, enhance or simply brighten up the morning for our viewers is an honor. The sport of football and I will always be inextricably intertwined. I feel so fortunate to join CTM while continuing to play a role at the NFL Network, and of course, spending Sundays with the team on ‘The NFL Today.'”

Khemlani added that he’s a “perfect fit” for the show and said, “His wide range of experience and interests – from news to sports, from music to poetry, and from fashion to cryptocurrency – provides a unique perspective that will deepen the show’s connection with our viewers. He excites audiences in every arena, and we’re fortunate to have Nate joining Gayle and Tony at the table in September.”