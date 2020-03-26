Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto Calls Out Steve Mnuchin for ‘Condescending’ and ‘Dumbass’ Tone on Job Numbers

Fox Business Network’s Neil Cavuto blasted Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for the “condescending” and “dumbass tone” of his comments regarding the news that broke Thursday about a record 3.3 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus continues to ravage the workforce and economy.

“It’s one thing for economists to sort of take a look at this three and a quarter million Americans filing for jobless claims and call it an anomaly and that this will be maybe the usual pace of events in the next few weeks or months. That might very well be so, but for the Treasury Secretary, in an interview on CNBC, to say earlier that, ‘To be honest with you, I just think that these numbers right now are not relevant, whether they’re bigger or smaller, in the short term…’ Well, Mr. Secretary, they are relevant to those people. Those are three and a quarter million Americans that don’t have jobs anymore. You might look at them as an aberration or whatever, but they matter to those people because you know what? They don’t have jobs,” he said.

When bringing in senior correspondent Charles Gasparino, he said, “I don’t want to belabor the point but tone is everything and I think that’s a very dismissive, condescending, just a dumbass tone.”

Gasparino, a frequent guest of Cavuto’s, agreed: “It is just horrible.”

Watch above.