Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto Calls Out Steve Mnuchin for ‘Condescending’ and ‘Dumbass’ Tone on Job Numbers

Unemployment numbers are on the rise as the coronavirus ravages the economy

| March 26, 2020 @ 1:40 PM Last Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 2:15 PM

Fox Business Network’s Neil Cavuto blasted Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for the “condescending” and “dumbass tone” of his comments regarding the news that broke Thursday about a record 3.3 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus continues to ravage the workforce and economy.

“It’s one thing for economists to sort of take a look at this three and a quarter million Americans filing for jobless claims and call it an anomaly and that this will be maybe the usual pace of events in the next few weeks or months. That might very well be so, but for the Treasury Secretary, in an interview on CNBC, to say earlier that, ‘To be honest with you, I just think that these numbers right now are not relevant, whether they’re bigger or smaller, in the short term…’ Well, Mr. Secretary, they are relevant to those people. Those are three and a quarter million Americans that don’t have jobs anymore. You might look at them as an aberration or whatever, but they matter to those people because you know what? They don’t have jobs,” he said.

Also Read: Fox News Coronavirus Town Hall Sets Record With 4.41 Million Viewers

When bringing in senior correspondent Charles Gasparino, he said, “I don’t want to belabor the point but tone is everything and I think that’s a very dismissive, condescending, just a dumbass tone.”

Gasparino, a frequent guest of Cavuto’s, agreed: “It is just horrible.”

Watch above.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Photo credit: Paramount
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Billy Eichner Getty Images
  • Halle Bailey Ariel Little Mermaid Getty Images/Disney
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Ben Affleck Matt Damon Ridley Scott Getty Images
  • bradley cooper nightmare alley Getty Images
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis Disney
  • Getty Images
  • home alone 20th Century Studios
  • Peter Pan and Wendy Disney
  • Ryan Murphy Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • Black Widow Scarlett Johansson Marvel
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Tape Brainstorm Media
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Full Moon Films
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Animation
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
1 of 53

“Mulan,” “No Time to Die” and “Wonder Woman 1984” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue