Fox Business Network Primetime Shakeup: ‘Kennedy’ Moves to 7 pm, Mike Rowe Joins Lineup

Fox Business Network announced a major overhaul to its primetime lineup on Wednesday.

“FBN Prime” will launch Sept. 20 and is being billed as “a new multi-series slate of primetime programming that celebrates American industry and ingenuity.” To make space for “Prime,” Lisa Kennedy Montgomery’s “Kennedy” will move from 8 p.m. ET to 7 p.m.

Network president Lauren Petterson said Wednesday, “We are thrilled to introduce a new engaging and inspirational primetime lineup focused on success stories across key American industries to our loyal viewers.”

Mike Rowe is joining the FBN roster and will host “How America Works” on Mondays at 8 p.m. FBN veteran Stuart Varney will take his “American Built” from Fox Nation to the business network on Mondays at 9 p.m. and 9:30. Cheryl Casone will host “American Dream Home” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays while Kacie McDonnell moves her Fox Nation show “Mansion Global” to FBN Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

“American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch” will run on Wednesdays at 8 and will feature Rick, John, Tad, Paul and Kitt Dale as the brothers try to mine 800 actres of previously worked land for gold in Montana. Country music singer John Rich will host “The Pursuit! with John Rich” at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, as well.

Thursday nights will be reserved for encore episodes of the week’s top “FBN Prime” programs. Friday’s programming — “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” at 8 p.m., “WSJ @ Large with Gerry Baker” at 8:30 p.m. and “Barron’s Roundtable” at 9 p.m. — will remain the same.