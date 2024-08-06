Fox News Promotes Trey Yingst to Chief Foreign Correspondent

Not yet a year after Trey Yingst covered the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks for Fox News from southern Israel, the 30-year-old journalist has been promoted to chief foreign correspondent.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the promotion Tuesday, 10 months after Hamas terrorists stormed across the border to commit unspeakable atrocities — the aftermath of which Yingst saw with his own eyes. He will also write “Black Saturday,” a firsthand account of the experience, for Fox News Books.

“During major breaking news in every corner of the world, Trey has been the eyes and ears on the ground for our viewers since 2018,” Scott said in a statement. “Trey’s indefatigable work ethic and dedication in multiple war zones has made him an incredible asset to Fox News and we are extremely proud of his first-class journalism.”

Now based in Jerusalem, Yingst joined Fox News in August of 2018 as a foreign correspondent where he has covered conflict zones for the network, including Ukraine, Afghanistan and across the Middle East. Prior to joining Fox News, Yingst served as chief Washington correspondent for OAN.

“I’m honored by the incredible opportunities that Fox News has afforded me throughout my journalism career,” Yingst said. “Our team arrived in southern Israel on the morning of Oct. 7 as the massacre was unfolding and ‘Black Saturday’ plunges the reader into that day while exposing the realities of war told by Israelis and Palestinians. I plan to continue reporting on critical breaking news developments around the world and covering the human experience firsthand.”

“Black Saturday” will publish on Oct. 1.