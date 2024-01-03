Psychic Paula Roberts pulled a not-so-fortunate card when predicting Donald Trump’s 2024 election chances on Fox News with Jesse Watters.

Watters introduced Roberts, also known as “the English psychic,” on Tuesday’s segment of his show, and he asked her for a reading on the former president.

“I would like, Paula, for you to give me a reading on President Trump,” he said. “One card.”

“I do recognize I’m on Fox TV.” Psychic appears on Fox News, predicts “loss” for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/y5zoARGdvH — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 3, 2024

Out of a deck of tarot cards, Roberts pulled one with a Grim Reaper-like figure on it, its head looking down at the ground to what looked like some scattered cups. After both Watters and Roberts’ exclamations of “uh oh,” Roberts tried to interpret the card without sounding too dire.

“I do recognize I’m on Fox TV,” Roberts said and giggled, labeling the card’s prediction as “a sense of loss.”

“But it’s very specific. Let me move on. It’s a sense of loss,” she added. “It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he’s lost and not still taking full advantage of what he still has.”

Watters called Robert’s words “ a great interpretation.”

The former president and 2024 Republican candidate faces obstacles in Colorado and Maine, which have declared him ineligible for their ballots.

Colorado’s divided Supreme Court declared Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution insurrection clause, removing him from the state’s presidential primary ballot. Maine joined Colorado at the end of December in ruling that the former president was ineligible for their state ballot in 2024 as well. Maine used the same reasoning — Trump’s violation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung vowed that Trump’s team would appeal the ruling and went after Maine’s Shenna Bellows, a former Democratic state senator, in a statement to NBC News.

“The Maine Secretary of State is a former ACLU attorney, a virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat who has decided to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden,” Cheung said. “We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter.”