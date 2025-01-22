Stephen Colbert Thanks the Heavens for Fox News’ NSFW TikTok Typo On-Air | Video

Fox News had an unfortunate NSFW typo show up in a chyron on Sunday, misspelling TikTok in a story about the social media platform. And boy, was Stephen Colbert grateful for that slip-up, literally thanking the heavens above for it during his monologue on Tuesday.

TikTok has been in the spotlight for the last week or so, as it briefly went dark in the U.S. ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, and still faces a potential ban in the coming weeks. Trump himself led the efforts to ban the app back in 2020, leading congress to do so, only to now say he supports the platform.

“Fun fact: On Sunday, Fox News ran a story about it and accidentally called the platform TitKok,” Colbert noted with glee, zooming in on the typo on-screen.

As the audience cracked up at the mistake, Colbert placed his hand to his chest, clearly mouthing the words “thank you” before blowing a kiss up to the heavens.

Naturally, he then immediately had a few suggestions for renaming the rest of social media to follow suit with the new theme.

“Don’t worry, thanks to Trump, TitKok is still available, as are Peen-terest, FaceBoob and Clitter,” he joked. “That last one — thank you. That last one: available, very hard to find!”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video, above.