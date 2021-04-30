Fox Streamer Tubi to Expand Into Original Content

Tubi, Fox’s free and ad-supported streaming service, will expand into original content this fall.

At the outset, Tubi will feature more than 140 hours of original content, dubbed “Tubi Originals.” It will consist of feature-length documentaries from Fox Alternative Entertainment, Animated titles from Bento Box and “premium independent-minded” titles across across the Black Cinema, thriller, horror, sci-fi, romance and western genres.

There was no specific details about the content. Tubi will present in front of advertisers during Monday’s NewFronts presentation. Tubi was acquired by Fox a little more than a year ago.

“Our data-driven original programming approach represents an important and strategic step in moving forward Tubi’s successful track record of disrupting the norm, and its longstanding mission to give our audience more of what they want,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “Our strategy super-serves audiences with smart and sensible content by tapping into what they are consuming, and the genres that are most popular on Tubi.”

Massoudi added that “68% of our viewers don’t watch other ad-supported streaming services and of our current audience, 39% is multicultural. I’m very proud of that. And this audience has grown because we continue to build upon the thousands of titles that appeal to diverse audiences.”

Tubi’s audience has a median age of 37, 20 years younger than that of linear TV.

“At Fox Entertainment, we’re engaging every part of the company, including Fox Alternative Entertainment and Bento Box, to develop original titles for Tubi,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment. “Working together as one, we are combining all of our skills and talents with Tubi’s data-driven technology, to produce original content that speaks directly to Tubi’s passionate streaming audience.”

In addition to its upcoming originals, Tubi has more than 30,000 movies and television series from more than 250 content partners, including every major studio, as well as live local and national news channels.