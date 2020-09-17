52 weeks ratings

Fox/Getty Images/CBS

Fox Wins Nielsen’s 52-Week Season in Demo Ratings – but CBS Repeats With Total Viewers

by and | September 17, 2020 @ 2:05 PM

“Masked Singer” and Super Bowl LIV carry Fox across the goal line among adults 18-49

It is Fox’s turn to raise the (Lombardi?) trophy, as the youngest-skewing of the so-called “Big 4” broadcast networks has won the 52-week September-to-September season in primetime TV ratings among adults 18-49, which is the most heavily coveted age-range for advertisers.

Here’s how the September 13, 2019 through September 22, 2020 “season” panned out in primetime’s key-demo ratings, according to Nielsen. Fox, buoyed by Super Bowl LIV and the success of “The Masked Singer,” claimed the top spot over NBC, CBS and ABC.

1. Fox: 1.3 rating
2. NBC: 1.1 rating
3. CBS and ABC (tied): 0.9 rating(s)

Those numbers, as well as the below viewership statistics, come from Nielsen’s “most current” ratings data set, which includes one week of delayed viewing for the vast majority of these 52 weeks.

While Nielsen has not yet produced the past few weeks of DVR viewing (and technically we still have like nine days left in the 52-week season), we’ve got more than a large enough sample size to call a winner.

Also Read: Ratings: Virtual ACM Awards on CBS Hit All-Time Lows in Key Demo and Viewers

While CBS settled for a third-place tie in the key demo for primetime, the appropriately self-nicknamed “America’s Most-Watched Network” repeated its long dominance in total viewers. In fact, network was tops in overall viewership in all three day parts — primetime, daytime and late night — winning what it calls the “ratings trifecta” for the second year in a row.

In primetime, CBS averaged 6.32 million viewers, topping second-place finisher NBC by more than 700,000 viewers. The famously older-skewing network has secured it’s spot as the most-watched network for the 11th time in 12 years. Here’s how the rest of the rankings break down:

1. CBS: 6.32 million
2. NBC 5.59 million
3. Fox 4.81 million
4. ABC 4.65 million

In late night, CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” continued its four-year winning streak, beating NBC’s “The Tonight Show” by 48,000 viewers in the demo and 1.52 million viewers overall. Combined with James Corden’s “Late Late Show,” CBS’s total late-night viewership (2.30 million viewers) topped that of both NBC (1.62 million) and ABC (1.68 million).

Similarly, CBS’s daytime offerings beat its closest competitor ABC’s by a total of 1.25 million viewers (3.46 million vs. 2.21 million).

18 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

  • new-summer-tv-shows-2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Being Reuben The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Tell Me a Story CBS All Access
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • DEAD PIXELS The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Cannonball - Season 1 NBC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Don't ABC
  • United We Fall ABC
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
  • Game On CBS
1 of 19

Nielsen sheets cooled off as the months warmed up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 has been an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how 18 freshman broadcast television shows -- some acquisitions -- fared in total viewers for their premieres this summer.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Reid Nakamura

Reid Nakamura

TV reporter • reid.nakamura@thewrap.com • @reidnakamura

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Fall TV

Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)
The Good Doctor

ABC Sets November Premiere Dates for ‘The Good Doctor’, David E Kelly’s ‘Big Sky’
Cuties Maimouna Doucoure

‘Cuties’ Director Blames Poster for Right-Wing Attacks: ‘People Judged Without Understanding the Real Message’
92nd Oscars, Academy Awards

Oscar Academy Members Split on New Inclusion Rules for Best Picture: ‘Great’ to ‘Half-Baked’
ACM Awards

Ratings: Virtual ACM Awards on CBS Hit All-Time Lows in Key Demo and Viewers
ABC News/NBC

Jimmy Fallon Hasn’t Seen a Philly Beatdown as Bad as Trump’s Town Hall Since the ‘Fresh Prince’ Opening Credits (Video)
TIFF 2020

How a COVID-Era Toronto Film Festival Found a New Purpose – as a Platform for Unheard Voices
Stumptown

ABC Cancels ‘Stumptown’ Due to COVID-19, Reversing Season 2 Renewal
John Wick 3

Lionsgate Vice Chair Says ‘Theatrical Business Is Changed Forever’ Due to Pandemic
mulan

Premium VOD Is a Failed Experiment, Imax CEO Rich Gelfond Says
Katey Sagal

Erin Brockovich-Inspired Series ‘Rebel’ Starring Katey Sagal Picked Up to Series at ABC
KEEP READING..

The news you
need now, more
than ever.

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Try PRO today
FOR FREE

LIMITED
TIME
Sign up for
WrapPRO for
70% off
Back to theWrap