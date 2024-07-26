Francis Ford Coppola Accused of Trying to Kiss Female Extras on ‘Megalopolis’ Set

Two videos of director Francis Ford Coppola shared on Friday appear to show the legendary director trying to kiss young female extras on the set of his upcoming movie, “Megalopolis.”

An executive producer on the film said the 85-year-old filmmaker was trying to “inspire and establish the club atmosphere,” adding, “I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project.”

After multiple takes of a nightclub scene, Coppola reportedly grabbed a microphone and announced, “Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure,” an on-set source told Variety.

“I’ve worked with really important directors and that behavior is uncommon — the most I’ve ever seen any director do is say something like, ‘High energy, guys,’” the source said. “I’ve never seen anyone on set … so much as touch an actor.” They added that Coppola often ruined takes by mingling with the extras.

The videos, reportedly taken by a former crew member on the sci-fi epic, appear to corroborate The Guardian’s May article in which sources said Coppola “tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras” and told them “he was ‘trying to get them in the mood.’”

The director’s team shared a quote from EP Darren Demetre, who said, “I have known and worked with Francis and his family for over 35 years. There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players. It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project.”

Meanwhile, first assistant director Mariela Comitini added, “As a 1st AD with more than 35 films to my credit, I can say working alongside Francis Ford Coppola was an honor. I watched as Francis created a vibrant, professional and positive environment on set. As one of the industry’s most well-respected master filmmakers, Francis was undaunted by the enormity of this undertaking and he finished the film on time and on budget.”

A source close to Coppola told TheWrap that an intimacy coordinator was on set “on all the days where it was necessary and relevant to the shooting schedule.”

Since Coppola financed the entire $120 million budget himself, there were none of the traditional “checks and balances” during production, according to Variety,

One former crew member, who didn’t want their name used, told The Guardian in May, “I think Coppola still lives in this world where, as an auteur, you’re the only one who knows what’s happening and everybody else is there just to do what he asks them to do.”

