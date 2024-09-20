‘Frasier’ Season 2 Episode Release Guide

Prepare your finest tossed salad and scrambled eggs, because the wait for more “Frasier” is over. Season 2 of the Paramount+ revival debuts in September, bringing back Kelsey Grammer’s iconic comedy character, Frasier Crane, alongside the new ensemble introduced in Season 1. And bonus, for Season 2, we’re getting more Roz (Peri Gilpin), too.

The original series aired for more than a decade on NBC, but you can only find the revivon on streaming, so you might be wondering how to watch the new “Fraiser” and when to expect new episodes. Not to worry, here’s a complete guide to the Season 2 release schedule.

When Does “Frasier” Season 2 Premiere?

“Frasier” returns on Sept. 18 with two new episodes.

When Do New Episodes Come Out?

After the double premiere, “Frasier” Season 2 episodes will debut one at a time, on Thursdays, on a week-to-week basis. See the full release schedule below

S.2 E.1: “Ham” – Sept. 19

S.2 E.2: “Cyrano, Cyrano” – Sept. 19

S.2 E.3: “All About Eve” – Sept. 26

S.2 E.4: “The Dedication” – Oct. 3

S.2 E.5: “The Squash Courtship of Freddy’s Father” – Oct. 10

S.2 E.6: “Cape Cod” – Oct. 17

S.2 E.7: “My Brilliant Sister” – Oct. 24

S.2 E.8: “Thank You, Dr. Crane” Oct. 31

S.2 E.9: “Murder Most Finch” – Nov. 7

Where Is “Fraiser” Season 2 Streaming?

New episodes are streaming exclusively on Parmount+.

Where Is the Original “Frasier” Series Streaming?

If you’re looking for the ’90s “Frasier” series on streaming, good news — all 11 seasons are also on Paramount+.

What Is Season 2 About?

“Frasier” Season 2 picks up with Frasier, his son Freddy, their friends and colleagues in Boston, where Dr. Crane is teaching at Harvard University. Season 2 will also send Frasier back home to Seattle for a special episode that promises to see him return to his radio roots at KACL.

Who Else Is in the New “Frasier” Cast?

In addition to Grammer, the series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

And after a guest appearance in Season 1, Peri Gilpin will have a recurring role as Roz, Frasier’s old friend and KACL producer. Patricia Heaton, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Bloom and Amy Sedaris will also appear in Season 2.

Watch the “Frasier” Season 2 Trailer