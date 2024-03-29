‘Freaky Friday 2’: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Talks to Return for Disney Sequel

“Welcome to Chippendales” director Nisha Ganatra is set to direct

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are in talks to reprise their roles in “Freaky Friday 2,” the sequel to the 2003 family comedy at Disney, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

“Welcome to Chippendales” director Nisha Ganatra is set to direct. Jordan Weiss wrote the script for the sequel.

Production is eyeing a summer shoot. Curtis posted a picture of her and Lohan on Instagram on Friday. The sequel has been in the works for a while.

Andrew Gunn, the producer behind the 2003 film, is also returning to produce “Freaky Friday 2” along with former Disney exec Kristin Burr. At press time, it is currently unknown if the sequel will be theatrical or for the streaming platform.

2003’s “Freaky Friday” starred Lohan and Curtis in a remake of the 1976 film of the same name, which was based on the novel by Mary Rodgers. The film has also been made into a musical.

The original movie follows mother Tess Coleman (Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lohan), who have a strained relationship and don’t see eye-to-eye on many things. After getting into an argument, they wake up the next morning to find they have switched bodies.

20 years later, Curtis won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for starring in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Lohan most recently starred in the popular Netflix romantic comedy, “Irish Wish.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

