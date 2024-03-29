Universal Pictures has delayed the release of “Wolf Man” starring Christopher Abbott to 2025.

Originally slated to arrive in theaters on Oct. 25, the horror film will now be released on Jan. 17, 2025. Julia Garner (“Ozark,” “Inventing Anna”) will also star.

The Blumhouse feature is directed and written by Leigh Whannell, whose previous films include “The Invisible Man,” “Upgrade” and “Insidious: Chapter 3.”

The film’s summary describes a “terrifying new lupine nightmare” and “blood-chilling reimagining of the classic Universal monster.” Whannell wrote the script with Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (“Dumb Money”).

Abbott (“Poor Things,” “It Comes at Night”) plays a man “whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator.” Abbott took over the updated monster role from Ryan Gosling, who was originally set to star in the film, then-directed by his “Place Beyond the Pines” collaborator Derek Cianfrance. The last prominent actor to play the role was Benicio del Toro in 2010’s “The Wolfman.”

“Wolf Man” is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Whannell. It is a Blumhouse and Motel Movies production.

Universal has also temporarily removed Blumhouse’s “The Woman in the Yard” from its slate. The horror film starring Danielle Deadwyler was originally set to release on January 10, 2025.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Black Adam,” “Jungle Cruise”), who also recently directed Deadwyler in the upcoming action thriller “Carry-On,” “The Woman in the Yard” was written by first-time feature screenwriter Sam Stefanak.

“The Woman in the Yard” is produced by Blum and Stephanie Allain. Deadwyler executive produced along with director Collet-Serra, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg and James Moran.

“Wolf Man” hits theaters Jan. 17, 2025.