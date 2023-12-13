The Wolf Man is ready to howl again.

Universal has set an Oct. 25, 2024 release date for Blumhouse’s “Wolf Man,” an updated version of the classic Universal Monsters character, from director Leigh Whannell and producer Jason Blum.

The movie will star Christopher Abbott as “a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator,” according to the official synopsis.

Whannell last dipped into the Universal Monsters catalog with 2020’s “The Invisible Man,” which offered a smart, terrifying and utterly contemporary variation on the classic character. The film, which was made for just $7 million, made $144 million worldwide, just a couple of weeks before COVID shut down theaters across the globe.

Whannell is perhaps best known for his collaborations with James Wan, having written the original “Saw” and two of its sequels, along with “Dead Silence” and “Insidious.” He made his directorial debut with the third “Insidious,” before directing “Upgrade” and “The Invisible Man.”

Abbott, who got his big break on HBO’s “Girls,” can currently be seen in “Poor Things” and has “Kraven the Hunter” coming next year.

An earlier iteration of “Wolf Man” was being planned with Ryan Gosling and his “Place Beyond the Pines” filmmaker Derek Cianfrance. And there was of course the Dark Universe version of the character, which would have slotted into a world where Tom Cruise was the Mummy and Javier Bardem was Frankenstein’s monster. That, quite famously, ended up being a dead end. The last prominent actor to play the role was Benicio del Toro in 2010’s “The Wolf Man.”

The script for “Wolf Man” is written by Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, with Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Whannell executive producing.