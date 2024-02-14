Danielle Deadwyler to Star in and EP Blumhouse Thriller ‘The Woman in the Yard’

“Jungle Cruise” filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra will return to his thriller roots to direct

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Danielle Deadwyler, known for her lead performance in “Till,” is starring in and executive producing a new film for Blumhouse, “The Woman in the Yard.” Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, whose credits include “Black Adam” and “Jungle Cruise,” is attached to direct.

“I’ve been trying to find the right project to work on with Jaume, in our system, for over a decade. ‘The Woman in the Yard’ is the perfect match, a film that’s ambitious in scope but modest in budget that combines Jaume’s vision with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler. Together with my friend Stephanie Allain, this is a real dream team and I’m excited to collaborate with them on the film,” said Jason Blum in an official statement.

“The Woman in the Yard” marks Collet-Serra and Deadwyler’s second collaboration together; the two recently teamed on Netflix’s upcoming Christmas-set thriller “Carry On,” which also stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson and Logan-Marshall Green. “Carry On,” produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, should be out in 2024.

"The Shining"
The logline for “The Woman in the Yard” is being kept secret (for now). The movie was written by Sam Stefanak and produced by Blum and Stephanie Allain. Collet-Serra, Deadwyler, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg and James Moran are executive producers. Haley Pigman and Jungyoon Kim are the executives covering the film for Blumhouse.

Blumhouse’s recent films include “Night Swim” from earlier this year, as well as “M3GAN” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” from last year. They have “Imaginary” coming out in March from Lionsgate and “Speak No Evil” (starring James McAvoy) and a new version of “Wolf Man” (from “Invisible Man” director Leigh Whannell) out this fall. Plus, you knew it was coming, “M3GAN 2.0” in 2025 along with a sequel to their popular “The Black Phone.”

This actually marks Collet-Serra and Blum’s first collaboration in over ten years. Collet-Serra directed the first two episodes of “The River,” a found footage horror series that was co-created by “Paranormal Activity” mastermind Oren Peli and executive produced by Spielberg. It lasted a single season.

In the years since, Collet-Serra has gained a cult following for his mid-budget, muscular thrillers like “Orphan,” “Unknown,” “Non-Stop” and “The Shallows.” In the past couple of years he has done bigger studio fare like “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Adam,” but he seems to be engaging with his sweet spot with “Carry On” and “The Woman in the Yard.”

The film will be released by Universal on January 10, 2025 only in theaters.

