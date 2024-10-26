Watch LA Dodgers Star Freddie Freeman’s History Making Series Grand Slam | Video

Freddie Freeman made history during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ battle against the New York Yankees Friday night, winning the game with an impressive walk-off Grand Slam.

The score was 3-2, with two outs, bases loaded and at the bottom of the 10th inning. Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. threw in a 93-mph straight liner, allowing Freeman to smack the ball right into right field. And just like that, the Dodgers took home the 6-3 W in Game 1 of the World Series. As each hitter ran into home base, they were greeted by their excited teammates.

Check out the hit below.

While there’s been 150 Fall Classics in baseball’s history, Freeman — who’s ankle was still sprained — made history as the first grand slam walk-off.

“When you’re five years old with your two brothers… those are the scenarios you dream about: two outs, bases loaded in a World Series game,” Freeman told The Daily Beast in an interview as he reflected on his childhood growing up playing ball with his two older brothers.

“It felt like nothing, just kind of floating,” Freeman said of the moment. “You dream of those moments even when you’re 35 and been in the league for 15 years.”

Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts also celebrated Freeman saying the player had the right instincts.

“When you do things the right way, the game honors you… Tonight, Freddie was honored,” Roberts shared.

But the show’s not over, the Yankees will compete against the Dodgers in a second go around on Saturday.