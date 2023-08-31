Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” is back and better than ever for its 25th anniversary, this time featuring spooky favorites from “Encanto” to “Hocus Pocus.”

The lineup, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, will return to classic holiday tales including “The Haunted Mansion” (2003), “Hocus Pocus” (1993), “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986), “The Addams Family” (1991) as well as the 30th anniversary of “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” as new releases like “Encanto,” “Zombies” and “Zombies 2” make their debut on Freeform.

The monthlong event, a trailer for which you can watch above, will also reconnect viewers with nostalgic film series from the 2000s and 2010s, including “Halloweentown,” “Twilight,” “Shrek,” “Twitches” and “Hotel Transylvania.” Beloved film series “Monsters, Inc.” and “The Amazing Spider-Man” will air this October, alongside monster-adjacent Disney spinoffs “Cruella” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” ABC Entertainment and Freeform EVP of programming and content strategy Simran Sethi said in a statement. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”

During last year’s “31 Nights of Halloween,” the programming event boosted Freeform’s ratings to become the most-watched primetime cable networks in entertainment — excluding news and sports — across several key demographics, including adults 18-34, women 18-34 and women 18-49.

Check out the full lineup for Freeform’s “31 Days of Halloween” below (all times EDT/PDT):

Sunday, Oct. 1

7 a.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

10:10 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

10:40 a.m. – “Halloweentown”

12:45 p.m. – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:50 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:55 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

10:50 p.m. EDT/ PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

1 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

Monday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror”

11 a.m. – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

1 p.m. – “Twitches”

3 p.m. – “Twitches Too”

5 p.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

7 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror ” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

11:30 a.m. – “Twilight: Special Edition”

2:30 p.m. – “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

5:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

7:50 p.m. – “Cruella”

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. – “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

1:30 p.m. – “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

4:30 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

midnight – “Halloweentown”

Thursday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. – “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

1:30 p.m. – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

4 p.m. – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

6:30 p.m. – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. – “Monsters University”(Disney-Pixar)

midnight – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

Friday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

1 p.m. – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”

3:30-11 p.m – “Family Guy” episodes

midnight – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 7

7 a.m. – “ZOMBIES” – Freeform Premiere

9 a.m. – “ZOMBIES 2” – Freeform Premiere

11 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

11:30 a.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

1:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:10 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

Sunday, Oct. 8

7 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

7:30 a.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

9:30 a.m. – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

12 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

2:05 p.m. – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

5:10 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:15 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

9:20 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. – “The Craft” (1996)

Monday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

1:35 p.m. – “Bewitched” (2005)

3:40 p.m. – “The Craft” (1996)

6:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:20 p.m. – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

midnight-2 a.m.. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – “Family Guy” episodes

1 p.m. – “Twilight: Special Edition”

4 p.m. – “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

7 p.m. – “Halloweentown”

9 p.m. – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – “Family Guy” episodes

1 p.m. – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

3:30 p.m. – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”

6-11 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

midnight – “Ready or Not”

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

1 p.m. – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”

3:30 p.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

6:30 p.m. – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

7 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

midnight – “Twitches”

Friday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

11 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:35 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

2:35 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

4:40 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

6:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

9 p.m. – TBA

10 p.m. – TBA

midnight – “Twitches Too”

Saturday, Oct. 14

7 a.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

10:10 a.m. – “Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space”

10:40 a.m. – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

1:45 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition”

3:25 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition”

5:35 p.m. – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

8:15 p.m. – “Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

10:55 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

1-2 a.m. – “Family Guy” episodes

Sunday, Oct. 15

7 a.m. – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

10:05 a.m. – “Twitches”

12:10 p.m. – “Twitches Too”

2:15 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:20 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:25 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:35 p.m. – “Cruella”

11:50 p.m. – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

Monday, Oct. 16 – DISNEY 100

10:30 a.m. – “Spider-Man” (2002)

1:10 p.m. – “Spider-Man 2” (2004)

4:20 p.m. – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

6:25 p.m. – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10:30 am. – “Spider-Man 2” (2004)

1:30 p.m. – “Spider-Man 3” (2007)

4:30 p.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

6:30 p.m. – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

7 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. – “Halloweentown”

12:30 p.m. – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

2:30 p.m. – “Halloweentown High”

4:30 p.m. – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

5 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

7-11 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Thursday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

12:35 p.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

3:15 p.m. – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

6:15 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:25 p.m. – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

midnight – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

Friday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

1:30 p.m. – “Bewitched” (2005)

3:30-8 p.m. – “Family Guy” episodes

8 p.m. – “Aladdin” (2019)

midnight – “Bewitched” (2005)

Saturday, Oct. 21

7 a.m. – “Twitches”

9 a.m. – “Twitches Too”

11 a.m. – “ZOMBIES”

1 p.m. – “ZOMBIES 2”

3 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

5:05 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

7:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:20 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

11:30 p.m. – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

1:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”

Sunday, Oct. 22

7 a.m. – “Halloweentown”

9:10 a.m. – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

11:10 a.m. – “Halloweentown High”

1:10 p.m. – “Return to Halloweentown”

3:20 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:25 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

7:35 p.m. – “Encanto” – Freeform Premiere

9:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:55 p.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

Monday, Oct. 23

10:30 a.m. – “ZOMBIES”

12:35 p.m. – “Twitches”

2:40 p.m. – “Twitches Too”

4:40 p.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

6:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”

11 a.m. – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

1 p.m. – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

4 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

7:45 p.m. – “Cruella”

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy” episodes

11:30 a.m. – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

2:30 p.m. – “Bewitched” (2005)

4:30 p.m. – “The Craft” (1996)

7 p.m. – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

9 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Thursday, Oct. 26

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy” episodes

11:30 a.m. – “Bewitched” (2005)

1:35 p.m. – “The Craft” (1996)

4:05 p.m. – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

6:10 p.m. – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Friday, Oct. 27

10:30 a.m. – “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

1:30 p.m. – “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)

4:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “Family Guy” episodes

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Saturday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. – “Halloweentown”

9:05 a.m. – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

11:05 a.m. – “Halloweentown High”

1:05 p.m. – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

3:05 p.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

5:10 p.m. – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:55 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

Sunday, Oct. 29

7 a.m. – “ZOMBIES”

9 a.m. – “ZOMBIES 2”

11 a.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

1 p.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

1:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” 30th Anniversary

3:10 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

5:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:20 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. – “The Craft” (1996)

Monday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. – “The Craft” (1996)

1 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

3 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

5 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

7 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”

11 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

1 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:35 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:40 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

midnight-2 a.m. – “The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

All programming is subject to change.