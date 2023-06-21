When Halloween comes around each year, you’d have to twist your bones and bend your back to avoid “Hocus Pocus.” The film regularly wins cable movie telecast ratings each October. Disney theme parks have an annual “Spelltacular” centered around the Sanderson Sisters. It’s even got a long-awaited sequel in 2022, “Hocus Pocus 2,” with another on the way.

But if Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are effectively Halloween royalty, why, you may wonder, did it take 30 years to get a second film? Well, “Hocus Pocus” wasn’t always the cultural touchstone it is in 2022.

When “Hocus Pocus” hit theaters in 1993, it was panned by critics — Roger Ebert’s one-star review said it was “like attending a party you weren’t invited to, and where you don’t know anybody, and they’re all in on a joke but won’t explain it to you.” And the movie flopped at the box office, grossing less than $45 million during its original theatrical run — on a $28 million budget. (For comparison, “The Santa Clause,” released by Disney the next year and led by the comparable star power of Tim Allen, made nearly $200 million on a budget of $22 million.)

So, how exactly did “Hocus Pocus” go from box office bomb — which today still has only a 39% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes — to the hallowed Halloween staple it is today? TheWrap spoke to some of the movie’s cast and creatives to find out, and the inside story has some surprising twists and turns.

Origins

Once upon a time, “Hocus Pocus” was just a bedtime story that David Kirschner, the writer and producer on the film, told his daughters.

“Our family is a bit like the Addams Family. So, you know, telling two little girls that are now 43 and 40 a bedtime story of witches sucking the life out of children is probably not the best decision as far as parental gentleness is concerned,” Kirschner joked with TheWrap. “But from the time they were little, they loved this kind of world of things that go bump in the night.”

Eventually, that bedtime story came to Disney. Before it was “Hocus Pocus,” the film was conceptualized as “Disney’s Halloween House.” According to Mick Garris, who produced the film and earned a story credit on the script, the original story was “darker and younger,” but still followed largely the same basic plot.

“Originally, it was almost exactly what you see on the screen, except it was a little darker, and the kids were 12,” Garris told TheWrap. “You know, when I wrote it, 12 years old is that time where your life really changed and the things you embrace at 12 are the things that stick with you for the rest of your life, particularly movies, and books, and TV shows, and stories.”

He continued: “And Halloween has a much deeper resonance to a 12-year-old than to a 16-year-old who was just going out and stealing all the 12-year-olds’ candy from them. But really, it was just a bit darker. You know, I came up with the darkness of Billy Butcherson, and his head coming off, and that sort of thing. Still comedic, but in a darker mode. But it was very similar to the movie that existed.”

The title “Hocus Pocus” came thanks to co-writer Neil Cuthbert, who was enlisted to add some comedy to the story. He crafted the cheeky line that young Max (Omri Katz) says that is later mocked by Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler): “It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus!” And it was that line that stuck for the title.

It was a long road to get “Hocus Pocus” from concept to screen, though. In total, there were roughly a dozen writers who took a run at “Hocus Pocus” in its eight years sitting in development.

Spielberg Pixie Dust

Kirschner largely credits Steven Spielberg for helping him get “Hocus Pocus” into development at all. He had worked with Spielberg on “An American Tail” in 1986, after Jeffrey Katzenberg had passed on the film for Disney.

“I presented ‘An American Tail’ to him and Jeffrey said, I won’t use his language, but, ‘Who the eff is gonna go see a film about a Jewish mouse?'” Kirschner recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, who’s gonna see a film about a wooden puppet?’ I mean, it’s where you take those characters, what the art, what the emotions, what the story is. And he said, ‘Nice try, thank you anyway,’ and that was the end of it. And I was fortunate that Spielberg then felt very differently and bought it.”

Obviously, “An American Tail” went on to be wildly successful — the highest-grossing animated film for a non-Disney project at the time, in fact. With that success, Kirschner had what he calls “Spielberg pixie dust” on him, and he believes that’s what caused Katzenberg to want more of his ideas, including “Hocus Pocus.”

“He just didn’t want to miss the boat again,” Kirschner said.

There are reports that Spielberg himself passed on producing “Hocus Pocus,” but that’s actually up for some debate. By Mick Garris’ recollection, he and Kirschner pitched the movie to Spielberg, and the filmmaker was enthusiastic about the story but not about Disney’s involvement.

“I was at that pitch. David had brought together the horn of plenty, and all the images of fall, and broomsticks, and pumpkins, and laid it all out on the conference room table, and [pitched] it to Steven in that room. And Steven loved it!” Garris recalls. “And then David mentioned the Disney thing.”

According to Garris, Amblin Entertainment and Disney “were at loggerheads at that time” because the companies were both targeting the same audience with their films, and Spielberg himself was “not seeing eye to eye at that time” with Disney either.

That likely would’ve had something to do with Amblin and Disney’s joint custody of the rights to the character of Roger Rabbit. As part of Amblin’s deal to produce “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” which Disney released in 1988, Spielberg owned half of the character, with Disney owning the other half.

Part of the initiative to keep the character on screens while Amblin and Spielberg developed a sequel was a series of animated shorts, to be produced at the Walt Disney Feature Animation outpost at Disney-MGM Studios in Florida.

After the first short premiered with “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” in 1989 and had a noticeable positive impact on the performance of that film, Spielberg reportedly wanted the next Roger Rabbit short attached to his next project, “Arachnophobia.” But Disney wanted it on its next movie as well (the Warren Beaty-starring “Dick Tracy”), hoping that it would have a similar impact as the first.

In the end, Disney won out and Spielberg was angry, to the point that he scrapped the remaining Roger Rabbit shorts. Only one more was released and indeed, it was attached to a Steven Spielberg production. Additional theme park plans for Roger Rabbit were quietly canceled, and multiple versions of a “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” sequel were scrapped. Without Spielberg’s involvement or explicit approval, nothing could move forward with the character.

It was right around this time that “Hocus Pocus” likely would’ve been brought to Spielberg’s attention. “Steven probably would have come on board as a producer, had we not been already engaged with Disney, which was something that David had done before my involvement,” Garris said.

But David Kirschner has a completely different memory of Spielberg’s involvement on “Hocus Pocus” — in that Spielberg never even heard the pitch. Kirschner remembers the decorations he hung for the meeting, similar to how Garris lays them out, but says that meeting happened with Disney, and Spielberg wasn’t present.

Steven Spielberg and longtime producing partner Kathleen Kennedy in 2005 (Getty Images)

In fact, the memory remains fresh for Kirschner because, he told us, he was called out for it by Spielberg’s right-hand woman at the time: Kathleen Kennedy.

“The reason that I remember this so vividly is Kathy Kennedy, who was Steven’s producing partner — and now runs George Lucas’ company, Lucasfilm — Kathy came up to me at the Amblin Christmas party and said, ‘You know, you really hurt Steven,'” Kirschner said. “And I was just like, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘What could I have done? What –‘ And I was stumbling over my words, my wife was sitting right next to me. And [Kennedy] said, ‘The fact that after he gave you your first film’ — which is true of ‘An American Tail’ — ‘You didn’t even bring ‘Hocus Pocus’ to him. You went right to Disney.’ I honestly, I felt tears in the back of my eyes.”

Recalling the interaction, Kirschner added that, to this day, “This is a really painful memory for me that I upset Steven, who as I say, I owe everything to!”

It remains uncertain whose recollection is technically accurate: Garris’ or Kirschner’s. Reps for Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Bette Effect

In the end, it was a different legendary name that got “Hocus Pocus” out of development hell: Bette Midler.

It wasn’t until The Divine Miss M came onto the project that the movie officially got greenlit, with Kenny Ortega as director (fresh from his debut film, “Newsies,” another musical box office dud that developed a cult following).

In a 1993 interview with ET, Kathy Najimy even cited Midler’s involvement as the reason she signed on to play Mary Sanderson in the film. “Had she not said yes, I’m not sure if ‘Hocus Pocus’ would have ever been made,” Kirschner admits.

Midler took on “Hocus Pocus” for her daughter, Sophie von Hasselburg, explaining to Kirschner that it was important she do a project that her young daughter could actually watch after a career spent mostly making R-rated adult fare like “The Rose,” “Ruthless People” and “Down and Out in Beverly Hills.”

Much to the delight of everyone on the film, Midler fully committed to the chaos of Winifred Sanderson. Even Jason Marsden, who voiced the immortal black cat Thackery Binx — and as a result, was never actually on the set of the film beyond visiting his friend Omri Katz — recalls being “astounded” by Midler on the days he did visit, particularly by the fact that she was doing her own stunts on the film.

“It was hard to try to play somebody who didn’t like her or, you know, detested her, really,” Thora Birch, who played Max’s sister Dani Dennison, told TheWrap. “It was kind of difficult because I was like, ‘Yeah, but she’s so cool, though! Like, why would I hate her?'”

Bette Midler and Thora Birch in “Hocus Pocus” (Walt Disney Studios)

Birch remembers being particularly struck by Midler’s work ethic — the star was quite dedicated to ensuring that she used the proper curse words from the era that witches came from — and her “musicality.” One time on set, during which both Birch and Midler were suspended in harnesses for one of the film’s final sequences, Midler’s singing actually silenced an entire room.

“It was towards the end of how long we had to be up there, and we both were pretty miserable,” Birch said. “But then all of a sudden, she just starts singing. And like, everybody stops. Which probably wasn’t a good idea because they clearly needed to keep working, but when she sings, everybody stops. And I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, this is freaking awesome. She’s like, singing to comfort us.’ That was a completely memorable moment.”

Naturally, “Hocus Pocus” took full advantage of Midler’s talents as a three-time Grammy-winning singing star. Winifred Sanderson’s legendary performance of “I Put a Spell on You” was added to the script specifically because of her.

“How can you make a movie this playful with Bette Midler, and not have a musical number? Especially ‘I Put a Spell on You,'” Garris said. “Plus, you have a director who was previously a choreographer, and had done music videos, and was well known for his musical work coming on board to direct. How could you not do a musical number with Bette Midler?”

That musical number was something Kirschner wasn’t too crazy about though, as he was worried it would take audiences too much out of the story. And, according to Birch, just getting the rights to the song was “a lot of drama,” as the writers “had to do a little bit of dancing around, and try to figure out how to get those lyrics and the song different enough so they could still use it” (the original song was written in 1956 by Jalacy “Screamin’ Jay” Hawkins and has been covered countless times since).

Looking back on it now, though, Kirschner is glad that Ortega (who would later direct the “High School Musical” franchise for Disney) fought for the singing number’s inclusion in the final product, because “it’s like everybody’s favorite moment in the film.”

“It was like the best Halloween party ever. I mean, nobody was miserable,” Birch recalled. “Like, usually in situations like that, where you have a big crowd, or a lot of extras, and you’re doing a big sequence, it can get miserable. It could get boring and you can get all of that. I didn’t hear one single complaint. Everybody loved being in their costumes, they loved knowing where their places were. It actually kind of had a party atmosphere. But then just hearing her, seeing her on stage and watching them singing that song… you wanted to dance, you know?”

To date, various videos of the musical sequence have tens of millions of views on YouTube. (Midler’s version of the song isn’t available on streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music).

Over the last decade-plus, Midler has been vocal about her own love for “Hocus Pocus,” repeatedly calling Winifred one of her favorite roles in her extensive career. But, in the immediate aftermath of the movie hitting theaters, it may have been a different story. Birch noted that “there might have been a little tiny question mark about Bette’s reaction to the film,” which Kirschner remembered as well.

“When it first came out, she really wasn’t particularly supportive of it,” Kirschner said. “It got bad reviews, and I think she may have been a little embarrassed. And maybe she was – this is just me saying this – maybe she felt embarrassed that she had been over the top in the film. But I think what she didn’t realize was how brilliant she was.”

He continued, “You know, most critics just kind of thought that it was just silly, and over the top, and ridiculous. She really understood something that they didn’t. But she didn’t seem particularly enthralled by the first film until years later.”

Midler could not be reached for comment on Kirschner’s recollection of events.

Vinessa Shaw, who starred as Max’s crush Allison in “Hocus Pocus,” remembers those harsh reviews just as clearly, and remains pretty baffled by them.

“It was funny, because it wasn’t supposed to be ‘cinema,’ this movie,” Shaw said. “It was supposed to be what it was: a family fun movie where, you know, Bette could do more of her ‘First Wives Club’ kind of stuff — [though] that, she ended up doing later — but that thing that she has that’s great with other females around her. And same with Sarah Jessica and Kathy.”

Bette Midler in “Hocus Pocus” (Walt Disney Studios)

“The Right Recipe for a Hit”

When “Hocus Pocus” was released on July 16, 1993, Shaw and her castmates were “deflated” when the movie flopped the way it did, especially considering Midler was flanked by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

“On the set, I feel like we all thought it was going to be something,” Shaw said. “I felt like we had the right recipe for a hit because originally the movie was supposed to be kind of scary, and they changed it to be more comedic to utilize the actors they hired. The ladies can have amazing timing and they had amazing timing together, which y’all have found out since then! We all just enjoyed their sisterhood. So that felt like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a fun, comedic, kind of tongue-in-cheek Halloween movie that everybody will enjoy.’ And it didn’t happen. Nobody really got it.”

The sentiment that “Hocus Pocus” checked all the boxes for viewers is not an uncommon one among the cast and creatives.

“I mean, I can take myself away from a project and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, well, I could see why this didn’t land.’ But it’s a good movie! It really is,” Marsden said. “It hits all the spots. It’s sinister, and it’s funny, and the gals are fantastic, and Kenny Ortega did a great job. It’s very unique. It was the first, like, Halloween-centric family movie ever, I think.”

And, as Marsden can attest, a large piece of the movie that gets overlooked is the strides it made for talking animals on film.

“It was the first feature film to incorporate CG to like, mouth flap animals talking,” he said. “I don’t know what it was before. I think it was actually drawn animation, possibly. But this is the first time applying a CG skeleton over a real cat’s head, and then blending it in, and then using the mouth movement mixed with some fantastic animatronics.”

Those advancements in technology actually made Marsden’s job harder. Actor Sean Murray had been hired to play Binx, and he appears in flashback scenes a pre-cursed teenager in 1693. But toward the end of production, Disney decided that Murray’s voice wasn’t quite right for the era, and recruited Marsden to voice the character instead.

He ended up dubbing over Murray’s lines for the entire movie, and following Murray’s vocal choices proved to be a challenge. And the technology had to be factored in, since as Marsden recalled, Colin Brady, the animator in charge of Binx, was “meticulous.”

Thackery Binx in “Hocus Pocus,” as voiced by James Marsden in cat form and played by Sean Murphy as a human (Walt Disney Pictures)

“I’ll never forget, there were times I’m like, ‘Oh, I landed this.’ He’s like, ‘No, you were off like a half a frame,'” Marsden recalled. “He was so nitpicky about it, in the best way. The frustrating part was like, I wish — this is nothing against Sean, I mean, this is the way it was — but I wish I would have been able to use my own rhythms because I had to match what was already there.”

Beyond the technology of Binx, “Hocus Pocus” utilized practical sets and locations where it could. From the Sanderson house/museum to Billy Butcherson’s graveyard to the stone statue that Winifred turns into before she turns to dust, it was all physically present for the actors. As Shaw recalls, “It felt like every like pinnacle moment or pivotal moment of that movie was on that set.” The production designers even got the smells right, though audiences would never know it on screen.