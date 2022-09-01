September has arrived, bringing the unofficially official start of spooky season with it. And with that comes Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.

Granted, the network’s Halloween programming itself doesn’t start until October 1st, but it’s important to plan ahead. And, as expected, “Hocus Pocus” reigns supreme in the 31 Nights line-up this year. You can go back and watch the Kenny Ortega-directed film 13 times next month, after “Hocus Pocus 2” premieres on Disney+ on September 30.

Of course, a few other mainstays return to the programming block this year, including “Maleficent” and “Beetlejuice.”

You can check out the full schedule below.

Saturday, Oct. 1

7:00a/6:00c – Edward ScissorHands

9:10a/8:10c – The Witches (1990)

11:20a/10:20c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:25p/10:20c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:05p/2:05c – Hotel Transylvania

5:10p/4:10c – Hotel Transylvania 2

7:15p/6:15c – Hocus Pocus

9:25p/8:25c – Beetlejuice

11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00a/6:00c – The Witches (1990)

9:10a/8:10c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

10:10a/9:10c – Halloweentown

12:15p/11:15c – Hotel Transylvania

2:20p/1:20c – Hotel Transylvania 2

4:25p/3:25c – Maleficent

6:30p/5:30c – Beetlejuice

8:35p/7:35c – Hocus Pocus

10:45p/9:45c – Ghostbusters (2016)

Photo: Sony

Monday, Oct. 3

1:00p/12:00c – Freeform Premiere Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

3:00p/2:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters II

8:00p/7:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 4

11:30a/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:00p/1:00c – Ghostbusters II

4:30p/3:30c – Edward ScissorHands

7:00p/6:00c – Maleficent

9:00p/8:00c – Hocus Pocus

12:00a/11:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Wednesday, Oct. 5

12:00p/11:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

2:00p/1:00c – Madagascar

4:00p/3:00c – Hotel Transylvania

6:00p/5:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

8:00p/7:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 6

11:00a/10:00c – Madagascar

1:00p/12:00c – Hotel Transylvania

3:00p/2:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00p/4:00c – Shrek Forever After

7:00p/6:00c – Halloweentown

9:00p/8:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Friday, Oct. 7

10:30a/9:30c – Scared Shrekless

11:00a/10:00c – Shrek Forever After

1:00p/12:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

Saturday, Oct. 8

7:00a/6:00c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00a/7:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

10:00a/9:00c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:05a/11:05c – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:35p/1:35c – Ghostbusters II

5:05p/4:05c – Beetlejuice

7:10p/6:10c – Hocus Pocus

9:20p/8:20c – Maleficent

11:25p/10:25c – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Sunday, Oct. 9

7:00a/6:00c – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30a/6:30c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:35a/8:35c – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:05a/11:05c – Ghostbusters II

2:40p/1:40c – Beetlejuice

4:45p/3:45c – Hocus Pocus

6:55p/5:55c – Freeform Premiere Get Out

9:25p/8:25c – Freeform Premiere Halloween (2018)

11:55p/10:55c – Freeform Premiere A Quiet Place

Monday, Oct. 10

11:30a/10:30c – A Quiet Place

1:40p/12:40c – Get Out

4:15p/3:15c – Halloween (2018)

6:50p/5:50c – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day

9:25p/8:25c – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day 2U

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 11

12:30p/11:30c – Maleficent

2:30p/1:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls

5:00p/4:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania

9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 12

10:30a/9:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls

1:00p/12:00c – Hotel Transylvania

3:00p/2:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00p/4:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

8:00p/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 13

10:30p/9:30c – Frankenweenie (2012)12:30p/11:30c – Edward Scissorhands

3:00p/2:00c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

6:00p/5:00c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

7:30p/6:30c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00p/8:00c – Beetlejuice

12:00a/11:00c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 14

10:30a/9:30c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:30p/12:00c – 5:00p/4:00c – Family Guy

5:00p/4:00c – Beetlejuice

7:00p/6:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c – 2:00a/1:00c – Family Guy

Warner Bros.

Saturday, Oct. 15

7:00a/6:00c – Hook

10:15a/9:15c – How to Train Your Dragon 2

12:25p/11:25c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:25p/1:25c – Toy Story of TERROR!

2:55p/1:55c – Scared Shrekless

3:25p/2:25c – Shrek Forever After

5:30p/4:30c – Hocus Pocus

7:40p/6:40c – Hotel Transylvania

9:45p/8:45c – Hotel Transylvania 2

11:50p/10:50c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sunday, Oct. 16

7:00a/6:00c – How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10a/8:10c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

10:45a/9:45c – Scared Shrekless

11:15a/10:15c – Shrek Forever After

1:20p/12:20c – Hotel Transylvania

3:25p/2:25c – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30p/4:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40p/6:40c – Hocus Pocus

9:50p/8:50c – Maleficent

11:55p/10:55c – The Witches

Monday, Oct. 17

12:00p/11:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30p/1:30c – Ghostbusters II

5:05p/4:05c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Pop ‘N Knowledge Double Feature

7:10p/6:10c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 18

10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00p/12:00c – Ghostbusters II

3:30p/2:30c – Fright Night (2011)

6:00p/5:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

Pop ‘N Knowledge 9:00p/8:00c – Beetlejuice

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 19

10:30a/9:30c – Fright Night (2011)

1:00p/12:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

4:00p/3:00c – Maleficent

6:00p/5:00c – Beetlejuice

8:00p/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 20

11:00a/10:00c – The Witches (1990)

1:00p/12:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

3:00p/2:00c – Halloweentown

5:00p/4:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania

9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00a/11:00c – The Witches (1990)

Friday, Oct. 21

10:30a/9:30c – 5:00p/4:00c – Family Guy

5:00p/4:00c – Hotel Transylvania

7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00p/8:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Saturday, Oct. 22

7:00a/6:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

9:00a/8:00c – Maleficent

11:00a/10:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:30p/12:30c – Ghostbusters II

4:00p/3:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

7:15p/6:15c – Beetlejuice

9:20p/8:20c – Hocus Pocus

11:30p/10:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls

Photo: Sony

Sunday Oct. 23

7:00a/6:00c – The House with a Clock in its Walls

9:30a/8:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:00p/11:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

3:10p/2:10c – Beetlejuice

5:15p/4:15c – Hocus Pocus

7:25p/6:25c – Monsters, Inc.

9:30p/8:30c – Monsters University

12:00a/11:00c – Shrek Forever After

Monday, Oct. 24

12:00p/11:00c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride2:00p/1:00c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

5:00p/4:00c – Shrek Forever After

7:00p/6:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

9:00p/8:00c – Maleficent

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 25

10:30a/9:30c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride12:00p/11:00c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

3:00p/2:00c – Halloweentown

5:00p/4:00c – Hotel Transylvania

7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 26

12:00p/11:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2:00p/1:00c – Hotel Transylvania

4:00p/3:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00p/5:00c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00p/7:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 27

11:00a/10:00c – Ready or Not

1:00p/12:00c – Maleficent

3:00p/2:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters II

8:00p/7:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00a/11:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Friday, Oct. 28

10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (2016)

1:30p/12:30c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c – 2:00a/1:00c – The Office

Saturday, Oct. 29

7:00a/6:00c – How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10a/8:10c – Edward Scissorhands

11:40a/10:40c – Frankenweenie (2012)

1:40p/12:40c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3:35p/2:35c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5:40p/4:40c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:20p/6:20c – Hotel Transylvania

9:25p/8:25c – Hocus Pocus

11:35p/10:35c – Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 30

7:00a/6:00c – The Witches (1990)

9:05a/8:05c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

10:45p/9:45c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:50p/11:50c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:55p/1:55c – Hotel Transylvania

5:00p/4:00c – Beetlejuice

7:05p/6:05c – Hocus Pocus

9:15p/8:15c – Maleficent

11:20p/10:20c – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Disney

Monday, Oct. 31

10:30p/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00p/12:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00p/2:00c – Beetlejuice

5:00p/4:00c – Maleficent

7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania

9:00p/8:00c – Hocus Pocus

12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes