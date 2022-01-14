Though the end-of-year holidays have come and gone, those looking to hang on to that Halloween spirit might be able to do so by watching “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth film in the animated monster movie franchise.

For this latest installment in the series, creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as one of the screenwriters and executive producers. Selena Gomez also serves as an executive producer in addition to her cast role. Michelle Murdocca rounds out the executive producers, and Alice Dewey Goldstone serves as producer. The film was directed Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, with story by Genndy Tartakovsky and screenplay by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo in addition to Tartakovsky.

The “Hotel Transylvania” films prominently feature a spookily spectacular family, but this one is headed by Count Dracula, who is fiercely protective over his daughter Mavis, who has fallen in love with a human boy named Johnny. Voice cast members Selena Gomez and Kathryn Hahn bring their veteran scare skills to this animated frightening film, but key cast members from previous installments do not return for “Hotel Transylvania 4.”

So how can you watch this new sequel? Find out below.

Is “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” Streaming or in Theaters?

Yes, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” is streamign starting Friday, Jan. 14 exclusively on Prime Video, and will not be playing in theaters. Originally scheduled to premiere in theaters July 23, 2021 courtesy of Sony Pictures, “Transformania” was pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021. In August 2021, Sony sold the film to Amazon.

What Is “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” About?

Dracula and his monstrous family return for one more adventure, picking up where “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” left off with the anti-monster Van Helsing family posing a potential threat. Captaining the cruise ship on which Count’s family took their vacation in the third film, the Van Helsings have created a ‘Monsterfication Ray’ that malfunctions and turns Drac and all his monster family members into humans while Johnny transforms into a monster. The body swap brings the crew to travel the globe in search of a remedy before the change becomes permanent.

Who Is in the “Hotel Transylvania 4” Cast?

Brian Hull replaces Adam Sandler as the voice of Count Dracula, while Brad Abrell replaces Kevin James as Frank. Sandler and James voiced Drac and Frank in the previous three films, but did not return for “Hotel Transylvania 4.” Selena Gomez voices Mavis, Drac’s daughter, and Andy Samberg voices Jonathan, Mavis’ human love interest. Other characters and voices include Ericka (Kathryn Hahn), Wayne (Steve Buschemi), Griffin the Invisible Man (David Spade), Murray (Keegan Michael-Key), Dennis (Asher Blinkoff), Frank (Brad Abrell), Eunice (Fran Drescher), Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) and Wanda (Molly Shannon).

Are the Other ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Movies Streaming?

The other three films in the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ saga are available to stream on FuboTV, DirecTV and Spectrum with subscriptions. The first two films can also be found on Peacock with a premium subscription.

What Are the Other ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Films About?

The first “Hotel Transylvania” (2012) film introduces us to Count Dracula, who runs a very nice hotel that provides his guests a relaxing getaway from the human world. Somehow, a human boy named Johnny finds his way into the resort and takes a liking to the Count’s daughter Mavis. In the sequel “Hotel Transylvania 2” (2015), Johnny and Mavis have a son who is half human and half vampire, and Drac and his friends try everything in their power to bring out the monster side of the Count’s grandson so that Mavis won’t leave the hotel. In the third film, ‘Summer Vacation,” Drac and his family first encounter the Van Helsings, a monster-hating family who steer the ship on which the monsters take their summer vacation cruise.