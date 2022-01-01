What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in January 2022

If you’re looking for a complete list of new movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022, you’ve come to the right place. The first month of the year finally brings the release of the long-awaited “Hotel Transylvania 4,” officially titled “Hotel Transformania.” The film was originally set for release in 2021, but will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting on Jan. 14.
Another Amazon Prime Original releasing this month is the George Clooney-directed coming-of-age film “The Tender Bar,” starring Tye Sheridan and Ben Affleck. The film arrives on Prime Video on Jan. 7.
There’s also a host of noteworthy library titles being added to Prime Video this month, including the first four “Mission: Impossible” films, the Diane Keaton/Jack Nicholson romantic comedy “Something’s Gotta Give,” Christopher Nolan’s magician thriller “The Prestige” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s intense drama “The Master” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman.
Check out the complete list of everything new on Prime Video in January 2022.
Available Jan. 1
127 Hours
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut)
Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Bringing Down The House
Crazy Heart
Deja Vu
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Enemy At The Gates
Eve’s Bayou
Facing Ali
Fat Albert
Good Hair
I Think I Love My Wife
John Tucker Must Die
Judge Dredd
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
Kick-Ass
Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Like Mike
Mad Money
Made Of Honor
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV: Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
More Than A Game
Mr. 3000
My Week With Marilyn
Mystery Team
Napoleon Dynamite
Once
Poetic Justice
Predator
Push
Red Tails
Runaway Bride
S.W.A.T.
Saving Private Ryan
Secrets In The Water
Shallow Hal
Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
Shopgirl
Sinister
Sister Act
Something’s Gotta Give
Stargate
Super Troopers
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
The Descendants
The Family Stone
The Great Debaters
The Preacher’s Wife
The Prestige
The Sapphires
Traitor
Unfaithful
The Village
Waitress
When A Man Loves A Woman
Words And Pictures
The Missing
The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)
Available Jan. 5
Deadly Detention
The Student
Available Jan. 7
The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie
Available Jan. 10
Colombiana
Colombiana (Unrated)
Available Jan. 12
A Sort Of Homecoming
The Intouchables
Squadgoals
Twinsanity
Available Jan. 13
The Master
Available Jan. 14
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie
Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Available Jan. 21
As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Available Jan. 28
Needle In A Timestack