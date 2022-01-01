What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in January 2022

If you’re looking for a complete list of new movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022, you’ve come to the right place. The first month of the year finally brings the release of the long-awaited “Hotel Transylvania 4,” officially titled “Hotel Transformania.” The film was originally set for release in 2021, but will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting on Jan. 14.

Another Amazon Prime Original releasing this month is the George Clooney-directed coming-of-age film “The Tender Bar,” starring Tye Sheridan and Ben Affleck. The film arrives on Prime Video on Jan. 7.

There’s also a host of noteworthy library titles being added to Prime Video this month, including the first four “Mission: Impossible” films, the Diane Keaton/Jack Nicholson romantic comedy “Something’s Gotta Give,” Christopher Nolan’s magician thriller “The Prestige” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s intense drama “The Master” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Check out the complete list of everything new on Prime Video in January 2022.

Available Jan. 1

127 Hours

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Bringing Down The House

Crazy Heart

Deja Vu

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Enemy At The Gates

Eve’s Bayou

Facing Ali

Fat Albert

Good Hair

I Think I Love My Wife

John Tucker Must Die

Judge Dredd

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

Kick-Ass

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Like Mike

Mad Money

Made Of Honor

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV: Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

More Than A Game

Mr. 3000

My Week With Marilyn

Mystery Team

Napoleon Dynamite

Once

Poetic Justice

Predator

Push

Red Tails

Runaway Bride

S.W.A.T.

Saving Private Ryan

Secrets In The Water

Shallow Hal

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

Shopgirl

Sinister

Sister Act

Something’s Gotta Give

Stargate

Super Troopers

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

The Descendants

The Family Stone

The Great Debaters

The Preacher’s Wife

The Prestige

The Sapphires

Traitor

Unfaithful

The Village

Waitress

When A Man Loves A Woman

Words And Pictures

The Missing

The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

Available Jan. 5

Deadly Detention

The Student

Available Jan. 7

The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie

Available Jan. 10

Colombiana

Colombiana (Unrated)

Available Jan. 12

A Sort Of Homecoming

The Intouchables

Squadgoals

Twinsanity

Available Jan. 13

The Master

Available Jan. 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Available Jan. 21

As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available Jan. 28

Needle In A Timestack