Happy almost Huluween! The streamer has shared its plans for October programming and spooky season. Starting the first of the month, new scary and festive experiences will roll out on Hulu, from classics like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to Hulu Originals like the new “Hellraiser” and “Matriarch.” “Huluween Dragstravaganza” hosted by Ginger Minj and Monét X Change will kick off the month dedicated to all things frightening.

Of course, recent releases will be readily available to watch as well like “Prey” and “No Exit.” Other theme-appropriate releases that have gone to Hulu in the past year or so include “Fresh,” “Run,” “Satanic,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Sinister 2” and “Annabelle: Creation.” Don’t forget about “American Horror Stories,” “The X-Files” and “Stephen King’s Storm of the Century.” There are also anniversaries to be celebrated for “Hotel Transylvania,” (10th anniversary,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (25th anniversary) and “The Hand that Rocks the Cradle” (30th anniversary).

Trailers for “Grimcutty” and “Matriarch” launch today. These two feature films have developed from previous “Bite Size” Halloween shorts.

Off the television screen, Hulu will be taking part in Salem, Massachusetts’ annual Haunted Happenings celebration on October 31, and LA’s terrifying Haunted Hayride from October 19-31 (ex. 10/24). More details about these fan opportunities will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Read below for what’s on Hulu for Halloween in October:

October 1

“Huluween Dragstravaganza” premiere

“Bite Size Halloween” Season 3 premiere (21 brand new shorts)

“Monster House”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

“The Sixth Sense”

“Blade” trilogy

“The Hand That Rocks the Cradle”

October 3

“A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special”

October 6

“SurrealEstate” Complete Season 1

October 7

“Hellraiser” (Hulu original film)

October 10

“Grimcutty” (Hulu original film)

October 11

“Antlers”

October 17

“The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!”

October 21

“Abandoned”

“Matriarch” (Hulu original film)