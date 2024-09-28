‘From’: Boyd and Donna Come to Blows in Episode 2 Clip

Grief overtakes Fromville after the devastating premiere loss

From Season 3
MGM+

“From” is wasting no time in Season 3. One of the most addictive series on TV, “From” opened its third season with a heartbreaking loss for the core crew, and heading into its second episode of the season, tensions are running high between the survivors.

That’s where we pick up in this emotional clip from the new episode, which finds two of the community leaders in “Fromville,” Boyd (Harold Perrineau) and Donna (Elizabeth Saunders), hashing out their grief after the devastating death.

Coming off of that big Episode 1 loss and the sprawling grief of Episode 2, it sure doesn’t sound like Season 3 is going to slow down soon. In fact, “escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them,” per the official logline.

New episodes of “From” Season 3 debut on Sundays on MGM+. You can check out the full Season 3 release schedule here.

