‘From’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

One of TV’s most addictive horror series is back just in time for the fall. “From” returns for Season 3 this September, promising new mysteries, terrifying nights and more trips to the forest. Here’s everything you need to know to make sure you never miss an episode.

The MGM+ series (originally an Epix original) stars Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” “Claws”) as Boyd, a sheriff in a small town that traps travelers in its grips and never lets them go. Even worse? The man-eating, human-looking monsters that come out of the forest at night, hungry for whomever they can get their hands on and eager to toy with their prey. And that’s just the start of the horrors hiding beyond the treeline.

Despite airing on one of the lesser-known streamers, “From” has become a bit of a breakout genre hit, and it’s easy to see why. It’s the type of series that leaves you hooked and scrambling for answers — especially after the game-changing twists in the Season 2 finale.

Fans have waited more than a year for answers to those questions, but at last, the wait is over. Here’s a complete guide to the “From” Season 3 release schedule and when you can expect new episodes.

When Does “From” Season 3 Premiere?

“From” returns for Season 3 with a single-episode premiere on Sunday, Sept. 22.

When Do New Episodes Air?

New episodes will debut weekly, airing Sundays, exclusively on MGM+.

“From” Season 3 Release Schedule:

S.3 E.1: Sept. 22

S.3 E.2: Sept. 29

S.3 E.3: Oct. 6

S.3 E.4: Oct. 13

S.3 E.5: Oct 20

S.3 E.6: Oct. 27

S.3 E.7: Nov. 3

S.3 E.8: Nov. 10

S.3 E.9: Nov 17

S.3 E.10: Nov. 24

Watch the Season 3 Trailer