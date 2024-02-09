FX Boss Says Streaming Wars Are ‘Far From Over’ Despite Industry’s Licensing Pivot

“Competition creates quality,” John Landgraf told reporters during the Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Friday

john-landgraf-fx-winter-tca
John Landgraf / Getty Images

While some on Wall Street and in Hollywood believe that Netflix has won the streaming wars, FX boss John Landgraf begs to differ.

“I have always worried about Netflix’s appetite … I think you don’t want one-dimensional ecosystems. We want an ecosystem that has some form of competition and balance,” the executive told reporters during the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Friday. “I would say [the streaming wars are] far from over and I’m really, really bullish on the streaming efforts across the company.”

Landgraf argued that every industry functions better when a single entity is not dominating the market, noting that a lack of competition lowers quality over time.

“Competition creates quality, that’s called capitalism,” he added. “Non- competitive environments are not good capitalistic environments and they’re not good environments for creativity. So all I can say is I hope the future industry is one in which anybody sitting in this chair sweats a lot, has to work really, really hard to try to be competitive. It’s not good idea for any company to end up with a guaranteed win.”

Read Next
FX Previews 2024 Slate, Including 'The Bear' Season 3, 'American Sports Story'

Landgraf’s comments come as companies like Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney are increasingly licensing titles to Netflix as they look to turn their streaming businesses profitable.

In November, Iger noted that while Disney would continue to license content to Netflix, it does not plan to license any of its “core brands” to the streaming behemoth, such as Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.

Disney, whose streaming business narrowed its operating losses by 79% year over year to $216 million in its first quarter of 2024, expects the segment to turn profitable by the end of fiscal year 2024.

John Landgraf
Read Next
Peak TV Is Over: FX Boss Says Number of Scripted Shows Dropped 14% in Strike-Impacted 2023

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.