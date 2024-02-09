FX Previews 2024 Slate, Including ‘The Bear’ Season 3, ‘American Sports Story’

Network boss John Landgraf also revealed “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 6, “The Old Man” Season 2, “Dying for Sex” and more will debut this year

FX’s “The Bear” Season 3 and “American Sports Story” are set for a 2024 release, chairman John Landgraf announced Friday.

Coming off of its near sweep at the Emmys, the third installment of “The Bear” is set to launch in June.

Landgraf previewed FX’s slate for the year at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, revealing that series returning in 2024 include “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 6 — which will mark the show’s last installment — “The Old Man” Season 2 and “American Horror Stories” Season 4.

The network is also set to unveil several new series this year, including “Dying for Sex,” which stars Jenny Slate and Michelle Williams, Brian Jordan Alvarez’s “English Teacher” and “Say Nothing,” which is based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s book of the same name.

Landgraf also shared an update on Noah Hawley’s “Alien,” which is currently filming in Thailand and set for a 2025 release.

While “American Sports Story” is slated for a 2024 launch, Landgraf did not share an update on its other “American Horror Story” spin-off, “American Love Story,” which is expected to revolve around the relationship and marriage between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. 

“He’s working on a whole bunch of new things for us right now that I’m really excited about and we’ll be announcing relatively soon” Landgraf said of master producer Ryan Murphy. “There’s always a lot of ideas circulating about potential new seasons of ‘American Crime Story,’ ‘American Sports Story’ or ‘American Love Story,’ but I sort of never know which one he’s going to latch on to next.”

In its first season, “American Sports Story” will be subtitled “Gladiator” and will follow former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd. 

The new and returning series announcements join the cable channel’s existing 2024 slate, which was announced ahead of its panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter tour on Friday.

The second half of “American Horror Story: Delicate,” which was paused due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes this summer, will premiere its remaining four episodes starting April 3. Also debuting in April is the third season of “Welcome to Wrexham” on April 18, “The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses” on April 26 and the Elisabeth Moss-starring limited series from Steven Knight “The Veil” on April 30.

Additionally, “Clipped,” the limited series about LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s racist comments scandal, will premiere on June 4, on Hulu.

