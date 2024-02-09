“American Horror Story: Delicate” finally set a premiere date for Part 2. The Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts-led season of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series will return for its remaining four episodes on April 3, the network announced Friday.

Production on Season 12 was halted in the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike last summer, which led FX to split the season in two parts. The latest episode, titled “Preech,” aired on Oct. 18.

Based on the book “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, Season 12 of “American Horror Story” revolves around actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts), who begins to suspect sabotage as she juggles building a family with her husband Dex (Matt Czuchry) and the pressures of awards season under the watchful eye of her publicist Siobhan (Kardashian).

Elisabeth Moss in “The Veil.” (FX)

FX also announced the release dates for Season 3 of “Welcome to Wrexham,” “The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses,” the Elisabeth Moss-led limited series “The Veil” and “Clipped,” starring Laurence Fishburne, Jacki Weaver and Ed O’Neill.

“Welcome to Wrexham” will return for its third installment on April 18, continuing to chronicle Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ dreams and worries while running the third oldest professional football club in the world.

The documentary feature “The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses” will debut April 26. The film “examines the systemic issues, questionable practices and urgent calls for change that have shaken horse racing to its core.”

“The Veil,” premiering April 30 exclusively on Hulu, explores the relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies from Istanbul to Paris and London. Along with Moss, the limited series from Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders,” “Taboo”) stars Yumma Marwan, Dali Benssalah and Josh Charles. The show is executive produced by Knight with Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi, and Moss under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner. “The Veil” is produced by FX Productions.

“Clipped” will premiere June 4 exclusively on Hulu. Based on the podcast “ESPN 30 for 30,” the limited series goes behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owners’ racist remarks captured on tape and leaked to the world. The show also stars Cleopatra Coleman, Kelly AuCoin, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Rich Sommers, Corbin Bernsen, Clifton Davis and Harriet Sansom Harris. Gina Welch serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Executive producers also include Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Ramona Shelburne and Kevin Bray, who directed three of the six episodes. The show was produced by FX Productions.

Show airing on FX will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.