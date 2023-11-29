FX’s ‘Shōgun’ Sets February Premiere Date

FX’s highly anticipated upcoming drama series “Shōgun” has set a premiere date for Feb. 27.

The series will premiere exclusively on Hulu in the United States. In addition to its streaming launch, the FX linear channel will telecast new episodes each week. As for other countries, the series will premiere on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in all other territories.

The premiere of the 10-episode series will include the first two episodes. After that, the series will premiere new episodes weekly.

An adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel of the same name, “Shōgun” takes place in 1600 Japan at the beginning of a century-defining war. The series follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) who has to fight for his life once his enemies on the Council of Regents band against him. But when a mysterious European ship is found marooned at a nearby fishing village, the fates of its pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis); their translator Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a Christian noblewoman who is the last of a disgraced line; and Toranaga become forever intertwined.

Previously, Hiroyuki Sanada has starred in “Ring” and “The Twilight Samurai.” Cosmo Jarvis has starred in “Calm with Horses” and “Lady Macbeth,” and Anna Sawai has starred in “Ninja Assassin” and “Pachinko.”

The series stars an acclaimed Japanese cast including Tadanobu Asano (“Electric Dragon 80.000 V”), Hiroto Kanai (“Shômonai bokura no renai-ron”), Takehiro Hira (“Girl/Haji”), Moeka Hoshi (“On the Street,” “Dependence”), Tokuma Nishioka (“Ultraman Mebius”), Shinnosuke Abe (“13 Assassins”), Yuki Kura (“Followers”), Yuka Kouri (“September 1923”) and Fumi Nikaido (“Why Don’t You Play in Hell?”).

“Shōgun” the TV series is created Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks. Marks also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo. The series is produced by FX Productions.