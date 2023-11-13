Chris Pratt’s plot to dominate the world of iconic characters continues in the wake of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” with the first trailer for “The Garfield Movie,” in which the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor voices the titular gluttonous cat.

The trailer opens with something of a fake-out, as it sweetly chronicles the origin of Garfield and Andy’s relationship with the story of a lost little kitty cat who happens upon a lonely man at an Italian eatery. But soon after, shenanigans ensue, including those involving Garfield’s father Vic voiced by Samuel L. Jackson.

This is not the first time “Garfield” made the jump to the big screen. Bill Murray voiced the character in the 2004 film “Garfield: The Movie” and its sequel “A Tail of Two Kitties.”

The “Garfield” movie voice cast also includes Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nichoulas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang.

Mark Dindal directs the film from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds. Producers are John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra and Crosby Clyse.

Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally, which was financed by Alcon Entertainment after they acquired the “Garfield” rights from creator Jim Davis, who serves as executive producer on the project. DNEG Animation animated the film.

“The Garfield Movie” opens in theaters on May 24, 2024.