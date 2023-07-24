Prime Video released the first teaser for “Gen V,” set to premiere exclusively on the streamer with its first three episodes on Sept. 29, followed by weekly episodes through its season finale on Nov. 3.

“The Boys” spin-off series explores the training of the first generation of superheroes who are aware they received their powers by getting injected with Compound V, the substance at the center of much of the flagship show’s tension. The heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.

The teaser gives audiences a peek into life at Godolkin University, America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International).

The cast of “Gen V” includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. It also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, who reprise their roles from “The Boys.”

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Other executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr.

Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís serve as co-executive producers. The eries is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Check out the teaser in the video above.