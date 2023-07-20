“The Boys” spin-off series “Gen V” has locked down a September release date at Prime Video, the streamer announced Thursday.

The series will drop its first three episodes on Friday, Sept. 29, on Prime Video, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Fridays. The season finale will land on the streamer Nov. 3.

Extending from the world of “The Boys,” “Gen V” centers on the first generation of superheroes who know the secrets of Compound V and understand that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given.

The official logline is as follows: “These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

The series introduces a new cast, which includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

“Gen V” will also feature appearances from “The Boys” alum Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne, who reprise their roles from the original series. Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter will also appear as guest stars.

Hailing from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film, the series has Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers.

Additional EPs for the series include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr. Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira and Loreli Alanís serve as co-executive producers for “Gen V.”

Check out the first look promotional image for “Gen V” below.