College halls, bloodied walls and disembodied entrails are promised in Prime Video’s upcoming “Gen V,” the university-set spinoff to “The Boys,” which just got its first-look teaser. In the minute-long clip, which you can view above, audiences can take in all of the debauchery and gore akin to its predecessor, including guest appearances from Vought staples like manager Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher).

The teaser premiered at Sao Paolo’s CCXP, the largest comic convention in the world. “Gen V” follows students at the first U.S. college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International). The show, which is set to premiere in 2023, explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.

The teaser primarily follows Sinclair’s character, featuring the young supe’s visceral power of extending bloody entrails out of her hands (as well as muppet-like dolls that are filled with similar lifelike guts). In several clips, audiences get to glimpse the Vought-controlled propaganda-filled college, complete with a “School of Crimefighting,” a golden statue of the notably murderous Homelander (Antony Starr), vending machine adverts featuring A-Train and a vandalized door scrawled with the word “murderer.”

“I’m superhuman, right? We’re made of steel,” the character answers when asked how she taps into her courage.

Series cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi. The preview also revealed cast members Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter, as well as teased guest appearances from Usher, Minifie and P.J. Byrne, who are reprising their roles from The Boys.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. “The Boys” EPs Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff show, along with Erica Rosbe. Serving as co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.