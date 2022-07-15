Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ College-Based Spinoff Gets Official Title (Video)

Get your superhero suits ready and head on down to Vought International because Amazon’s college-based spinoff of “The Boys” has an official title: “Gen V.”

The title is a clever reference to today’s youthful Gen Z and the show’s super power-giving chemical known as compound V. Cast members announced the title in a new video shared on social media.

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

Currently in production, the upcoming spinoff will be Prime Video’s third original series set in this universe following flagship show “The Boys” and March’s animated spinoff “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.”

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (owned and operated by Vought International, of course), “Gen V” is “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities,” per Prime Video. It’s part college show, part “Hunger Games” with the same raunchy satirical tone of “The Boys.”

“Gen V” stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

“The Boys,” which recently aired its Season 3 finale, has become one of Prime Video’s most popular original series. The show has become a consistent presence on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming viewership lists when new episodes air.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers on “Gen V.” Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on “Gen V,” and Brant Engelstein serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.