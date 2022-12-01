December is here, and some holly jolly cheer along with some spooks and scares will come to Amazon Prime Video in the form of newly added shows and movies.

Prime Video Original Christmas rom-coms on the way include “Something From Tiffany’s” — out Dec. 9 — starring Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Smith Sampson about strangers who cross paths unintentionally, discovering they might be meant for each other instead of their significant others as well as “Your Christmas or Mine?” — out Dec. 2 — starring Asa Butterfield, Cora Kirk, Alex Jennings, David Bradley, Harriet Walters, Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin, Natalie Gumede, Lucien Laviscount and Ram John Holder.

For those still nursing a Halloween hangover, Nikyatu Jusu’s horror film “Nanny” starring Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan and Sinqua Walls arrives Dec. 16, and suspense thriller “Three Pines,” adapted from Louise Penny’s best-selling series, arrives Dec. 2, starring Alfred Molina. There’s also the finale of “The Peripheral” starring Chloe Grace Moretz as well as Season 3 of “Jack Ryan” for TV (and John Krasinski) lovers.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in December 2022 below.

December 1

Breaking News S2 (2022)

NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994)

2 Days In New York (2012)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

Cloverfield (2008)

Dead Again (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Head of State (2003)

Heist (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Wish (2011)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push (2009)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Superbad (2007)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Cave (2005)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Doors (1991)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Vow (2012)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

To Catch A Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

December 2

The Peripheral Season Finale (2022)

Riches (2022)

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

Three Pines (2022)

December 3

A Unicorn For Christmas (2022)

December 5

Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012)

December 6

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

December 8

The Bad Guy (2022)

La La Land (2016)

December 9

Hawa (2022)

Something from Tiffany’s (2022)

The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)

December 10

The Shack (2017)

December 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)

The Black Phone (2022)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

December 16

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022)

About Fate (2022)

Nanny (2022)

Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)

December 20

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

December 21

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S3 (2022)

December 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

December 30

Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

Justice League Action S1 (2018)

Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)

Wildcat (2022)

December 31

Coach Prime (2022)