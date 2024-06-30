George RR Martin Teases ‘Elden Ring’ Film or TV Adaptation

The popular fantasy action RPG video game “Elden Ring” could be headed for a film or television adaptation, George R.R. Martin wrote on his blog Saturday. Martin, the “Game of Thrones” author who’s also behind the acclaimed game’s worldbuilding, explained, “Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”

A film or TV adaptation would be a first for the game’s developer, FromSoftware, notorious for its incredibly difficult games — most notably the “Dark Souls” games and the subgenre they created. Though Martin didn’t exactly confirm any such adaptation is in the works, the tone of his comment — and the fact that he’s acknowledging the rumors at all — is decidedly coy.

Martin also wrote about his experience at the Nebula Awards in 2023, where “Elden Ring” won for game writing.

“I did the worldbuilding for that project; Hidetaka Miyazaka and his team did all the rest,” he explained. “We were both honored with trophies. I was not at the awards banquet, however, and in any case only one trophy was on hand for the event. That one went home to Japan, where it truly belongs.” He received his own trophy on June 22 of this year.

With the release of “Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree” on June 21, gamers have swarmed back to the video game in hopes of beating its bosses yet again. The game is noted for its difficulty, and “Shadow of the Erdtree” was hotly anticipated. The newest iteration of the game has been heavily praised; in its review, Games Radar said the expansion is “the best Elden Ring content out there.”

“Elden Ring” was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in February 2022. The game is set in the Lands Between and challenges players to repair the Elden Ring to become the new Elden Lord. Players can use magic and weapons as part of their quest.