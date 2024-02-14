Geraldo Rivera Joins NewsNation as Correspondent-at-Large

Geraldo Rivera is joining NewsNation as correspondent-at-large, effective immediately, according to the growing network.

Rivera will appear across NewsNation’s daytime and primetime programming. His first on-air appearance will be on “Cuomo” on Wednesday evening.

“Geraldo is a legendary journalist whose talent and experience is unrivaled in the industry,” President of News at NewsNation Michael Corn said in a statement. “We look forward to him joining the network and providing our viewers with his one-of-a-kind analysis.”

Rivera left Fox News last year, after spending 22 years with the network. Rivera at the time was a senior correspondent and co-host on popular Fox program “The Five,” but said that the network fired him from that role.

Rivera joined Fox in 2001 and covered major stories for the network including the Iraq War, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, the Michael Jackson trial, the Scott Peterson case, and numerous natural disasters.

Prior to his role at Fox News, Rivera served as an original anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and as an original senior investigative reporter of the channel’s news magazine “20/20.”

At a time when the media industry at large is facing strong economic headwinds and leading management of many companies are cutting staff, NewsNation is regularly hiring contributors and expanding its programming.