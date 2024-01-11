NewsNation Expands Weekend Programming, Launches New Show ‘Morning in America’

The new weekend show will debut on Jan. 27 and will be anchored by Hena Doba  

NewsNation is expanding its weekend programming, launching a weekend edition of “Morning in America” with Hena Doba and shifting the network’s daytime lineup. 

The new weekend show will debut on Jan. 27 and will air on Saturdays and Sundays from 7-10 a.m. ET. 

Doba previously worked for Cheddar News for the last five years, where she was the host of “Wake up with Cheddar.” She also previously worked as an anchor and correspondent for CBS News. 

NewsNation is also debuting a brand new daytime lineup. The weekday edition of “Morning in America” will become a three-hour program, anchored solo by Markie Martin from 6-9 a.m. ET. “Morning in America’s” previous co-host Adrienne Bankert will become NewsNation’s Special Projects anchor. Bankert will also start a new series based on faith in America, titled “One Nation Under God,” and debuting in Feb. 2024. 

“We are excited to debut our new weekend morning show along with an enhanced daytime lineup to fill out our 24 hour/7 day-a-week schedule in 2024,” said NewsNation’s president of news Michael Corn. “This programming is another big milestone for the network as we continue to build a best-in-class news organization.”

“TODAY” Show veteran Dee Dee Thomas also joins NewsNation as executive producer of the weekend edition of “Morning in America” 

