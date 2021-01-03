Gerry Marsden, Lead Singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Dies at 78

Gerry Marsden, frontman for Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died after suffering an infection of the heart. He was 78.

“It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away. Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone,” British broadcaster Pete Price wrote, breaking the news in a tweet.

Marsden was best known for the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” which became Liverpool Football Club’s anthem.

More to come…