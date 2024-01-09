Gersh Acquires A3’s Digital and Alternative Departments

Gersh announced on Tuesday that it has acquired both the digital and alternative departments of A3 Artists Agency. The deal marks an expansion plan from Gersh after their equity investment by Crestview Partners in 2023.

The acquisition brings 25 agents and 45 additional staffers from A3 to Gersh, creating a new standalone digital division for the agency. Jade Sherman, former A3 digital head, will lead the new group as Gersh senior partner and head of digital.

On the alternative side, Alec Shankman has been named Gersh senior partner and head of alternative. He will work alongside veteran agent and Gersh partner Debra Goldfarb to expand the agency’s existing alternative department.

“We are incredibly excited about this area of growth for Gersh. Jade and Alec are wonderful leaders, and their group of seasoned agents are a great fit for us. The combined resources and expertise within the agency will unlock unparalleled opportunities for our clients,” co-presidents of Gersh Bob Gersh, David Gersh and Leslie Siebert said in a statement to TheWrap. “A3’s leadership team cultivated two outstanding departments. Their demonstrated success quickly positioned them as compelling additions to the agency.”

The deal signals Gersh’s ambition to pursue mergers and acquisitions as part of its expansion strategy focused on high-growth sectors like digital media, sports media and international representation.

Patrick LaValley, principal at Crestview Partners added: “Gersh’s acquisition of A3 digital and alternative represents a key growth milestone for the agency as we continue to pursue attractive M&A and organic growth opportunities within secular growth areas of the media sector, including digital and sports media, as well as international representation.”

Adam Bold, chairman of the A3 Artists Agency added: “We built remarkable digital and unscripted departments and I can’t wait to see what my team does in combination with Gersh.”

In addition to Shankman and Sherman, senior agents moving to Gersh as part of the deal include Keith Bielory, Mark Turner, Melissa DeMarco, Sam Schmidt, Marienor Madrilejo, Jared Thompson and Matt Sorger.

While the entertainment industry continues to feel the effects of last year’s strikes, Gersh appears to be on solid footing, enabling the boutique agency to make strategic moves. Just last week, Gersh named Matt Andrée Wiltens its new SVP and head of global corporate communications.