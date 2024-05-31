Giancarlo Esposito has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World” in a villain role as reshoots are underway in Atlanta, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Esposito had recently hinted in fan press at being involved with a Marvel Studios project, which will apparently spin-off his character into an upcoming Disney+ show.

“The MCU has knocked on my door and it’s a role you won’t predict,” Esposito said. “It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards.”

The reshoots are scheduled to last 22 days, which will add some new action sequences to the superhero pic. Previously, Marvel brought on writer Matthew Orton back in December to write new material.

“Captain America: Brave New World” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who took over the Captain America mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Julius Onah directed the film based on a script from Dalan Musson and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” writer Malcolm Spellman.

The cast includes Liv Tyler, Harrison Ford, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, Rosa Salazar, Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly. Plot details are still under wraps, though it looks to pick up on threads from the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Disney+ series.

Mackie previously said in an interview that working on the film’s set was a “great experience,” adding that it was “kind of dope to sit outside the White House and smoke a cigar and have whiskey with my crew, and watch the sunrise.”

“These Marvel movies have kind of turned into summer camp. You go to set and there’s people that you’ve known for 10, 12 years now that you’ve worked with and got to know, and people have kids and people get divorced and people buy homes. So it’s like going back to see your old friends. So it was really easy,” he explained. “At no point in time did I feel like it was a different experience from any of the other Marvel movies I’ve done. It was just a great experience, you can only go down from here.”

“Captain America: Brave New World” is set to be released on Feb. 14, 2025, after previously being scheduled for a July 2024 release.

