‘Captain America: Brave New World’: Marvel Hires Matthew Orton to Write New Scenes

Marvel has brought on writer Matthew Orton to write new material that will be filmed and added to the upcoming movie “Captain America: Brave New World,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The scenes will be shot this coming spring and summer of 2024. Orton previously worked on the Disney+ show “Moon Knight.”

“Captain America: Brave New World” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who took over the Captain America mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Julius Onah directed the film off the earlier drafts of the script written by Dalan Musson and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” writer Malcolm Spellman.

The cast includes Liv Tyler, Harrison Ford, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, Rosa Salazar, Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly. Plot details are still under wraps, though it looks to pick up on threads from the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Disney+ series.

Mackie previously said in an interview that working on the film’s set was a “great experience,” adding that it was “kind of dope to sit outside the White House and smoke a cigar and have whiskey with my crew, and watch the sunrise.”

“These Marvel movies have kind of turned into summer camp. You go to set and there’s people that you’ve known for 10, 12 years now that you’ve worked with and got to know, and people have kids and people get divorced and people buy homes. So it’s like going back to see your old friends. So it was really easy,” he explained. “At no point in time did I feel like it was a different experience from any of the other Marvel movies I’ve done. It was just a great experience, you can only go down from here.”

Orton is repped by WME, Grandview and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is set to be released on Feb. 14, 2025, after previously being scheduled for a July 2024 release.

Deadline first reported the news.