‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Adds Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna

“Ginny & Georgia” has added Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna to its Season 3 cast. Doran and Lamanna will join the Netflix drama series’ existing cast as recurring characters. The show stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry as the titular mother-daughter duo, Ginny and Georgia.

Doran, best known for appearing in “Manifest,” is set to play Wolfe, a laid-back guy in Ginny’s poetry class who doesn’t particularly like poetry. Lamanna, who can be seen in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Beacon 23,” joins the cast as Tris, a friend of Marcus (Felix Mallard) and Silver, who is described as a “super smart” skateboarder who also serves as a peer tutor.

The news comes as “Ginny & Georgia” wraps production on its third season, for which further details are set to be released at a later date.

In addition to Howey, Gentry and Mallard, “Ginny & Georgia” features a cast that includes Sara Waisglass (Max), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Scott Porter (Paul), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), Nathan Mitchell (Zion) and others.

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 debuted on Jan. 5, 2023, and tallied up 56 million views by its fifth week. The sophomore installment spent nearly two months in the streamer’s global top 10 list, reaching 88 countries.

Sarah Lampert created “Ginny & Georgia,” which was renewed for a third and fourth season at the streamer in May 2023. While Debra J. Fisher oversaw the first two seasons of the show, “Degrassi” producer Sarah Glinski is set to take the reins as showrunner for the third and fourth installments. Lampert and Glinski also executive produce the series alongside Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly of Critical Content, Holly Hines, Daniel March of Dynamic Television, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Armand Leo of Blue Ice Pictures. Elena Blekhter serves as a co-executive producer.