Netflix has renewed drama series “Ginny & Georgia” for two more seasons, naming a new showrunner to helm the next installments.

Debra J. Fisher oversaw the first two seasons of the show, which landed on Netflix in January 2021 and December 2022, respectively. The third and fourth seasons will be overseen by former “Degrassi” producer Sarah Glinski.

Glinski’s appointment took place before the Writers Guild of America went on strike.

Last we saw the dynamic mother-daughter duo, Georgia (Brianne Howey) married Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter) in a dreamy wedding ceremony, but the cops interrupted the nuptials by arresting her for the murder of Tom Fuller. Private investigator Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.) finally found proof of Georgia’s past criminal activity as he has been tailing her for two seasons. Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) watch her drive away in the back of a police car with Zion (Nathan Mitchell) Ginny’s dad and Joe (Raymond Ablack) on the side of the street.

Georgia’s violent, abusive ex-husband Gil Timmins (Aaron Ashmore) had also made his way back into his son Austin’s life. Georgia also discussed the possibility of a future with Joe, who confessed his feelings for her. That makes four men in line for Georgia’s hand.

Austin bravely stood up to his dad by grabbing a gun and shooting him when he barged into their house to confront Georgia. It took Scott a moment to come around, but he followed through with marrying Georgia anyway.

Netflix has not given a timeline for when the next two seasons of “Ginny & Georgia” will drop, but Season 2 debuted in January and eventually cracked the Top 10 shows of all-time list on Netflix.