Godzilla Conquers Entertainment With Concurrent Theatrical, Streaming Strategies | Analysis

With the release of “Godzilla Minus One,” the big green kaiju is present in Hollywood blockbusters, Japanese epics and streaming TV almost at the same time

You might start noticing a lot of “Godzilla” entertainment these days.

This weekend, Japanese producer Toho released “Godzilla Minus One” in the U.S., taking in $11 million from 2,308 theaters, impressive for a Japanese-language monster saga that is the first such feature since 2016’s “Shin Godzilla.”

But cinemas are hardly the only place where U.S. fans can catch a glimpse of the radioactive dinosaur. Over at Apple TV+, the 10-episode series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” has emerged as a critically acclaimed hit following its debut on Nov. 17.

And fans got a first look at Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire,” due to be released in April, at this weekend’s CCXP fan event in Brazil.

