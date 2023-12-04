You might start noticing a lot of “Godzilla” entertainment these days.

This weekend, Japanese producer Toho released “Godzilla Minus One” in the U.S., taking in $11 million from 2,308 theaters, impressive for a Japanese-language monster saga that is the first such feature since 2016’s “Shin Godzilla.”

But cinemas are hardly the only place where U.S. fans can catch a glimpse of the radioactive dinosaur. Over at Apple TV+, the 10-episode series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” has emerged as a critically acclaimed hit following its debut on Nov. 17.

And fans got a first look at Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire,” due to be released in April, at this weekend’s CCXP fan event in Brazil.