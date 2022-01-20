‘Godzilla’ Spinoff Series Set at Apple TV+

A live-action “Godzilla” spinoff TV series is coming to Apple TV+.

According to Apple’s description, the untitled series appears to take place after the events of 2014’s “Godzilla,” which kicked off the current iteration of Legendary’s “Monsterverse.” That film was followed by “Kong: Skull Island,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and last year’s crossover film, “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

The new project has a series order from Apple.

Here is the logline: “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

The Monarch organization has been heavily featured throughout all the films.

The untitled series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black, who will also serve as showrunner, and “Hawkeye” writer Matt Fraction. Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell and Toho Co. Ltd will also executive produce. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho.

Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship on the film franchise.

All of the prior films were distributed by Warner Bros. and are available on rival streaming service HBO Max. “Godzilla vs Kong” was among the films that Warner Bros. released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

The films have grossed more than $2 billion at the box office globally. Along with those movies, Netflix has anime series “Skull Island” upcoming.