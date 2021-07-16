Golden Globes Group Members No Longer Allowed to Receive Gifts, Promo Items From Studios, Networks

Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will no longer be allowed to accept gifts or other promotional items.

HFPA membership on Thursday approved the draft bylaws, and official ballots will now go out via mail to the membership, with a final vote tally in early August. According to the statement, “The HFPA also approved new gift, travel and conflict of interest policies. Under these new policies, HFPA members shall not be permitted to accept promotional materials or other gifts from studios, publicists, actors, directors or others associated with motion pictures and television programs.”

“The HFPA remains dedicated to the transformational change it outlined in its May reform plan and timeline. Yesterday, the organization put several more key pieces in place to move forward with reform,” the HFPA board said in a statement.

Members being swayed by studios, networks and talent for coverage has long been a criticism of the organization behind the annual Golden Globes. The association has been under fire for months for not having a single Black member and for allegations of corruption. In response, the HFPA has pledged to reform to include more diverse members, hire outside counsel and consultants to fix its issues and amend its bylaws to represent the times, among other plans.

According to the organization, they have completed all the reform plans that they had agreed upon in May, including establishing a hotline for grievances, approving a new code of conduct and bringing on DEI advisors.

NBC, which broadcasts the Globes every year, decided to cancel the 2022 show in response to the backlash.

See below for the new bylaws in terms of gifting and travel policies.

We will continue to update the industry on our progress as we vote on new bylaws that will create an inclusive, diverse, and accountable organization — one that our members, stakeholders, and partners will be proud of.”