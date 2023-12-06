Netflix has dropped the first trailer for “Good Grief,” its upcoming movie written, directed by and starring Dan Levy.

The movie will premiere in select theaters on Dec. 29. It will then be available to stream on Netflix starting on Jan. 5.

“Good Grief” stars Levy as Marc, a man who used to be happy living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But after Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world collapses. Together with his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), Marc will go on a soul-searching trip to Paris, and all three will discover some hard truths about themselves.

“The brain is like a muscle. That’s why getting over a death is so hard because your brain has been trained to feel things for a person,” Levy as Marc says in this first trailer. The video then cuts through several emotional scenes of Marc coping with the loss of his husband and his friends trying to find the balance between being supportive and asking their friend to be there for them.

“We love you,” Ruth Negga’s Sophie says. “This is us loving you.”

This marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director. Levy is best known for creating and starring in the hit comedy “Schitt’s Creek.” Evans is recognizable for his work in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Our Son” and the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast,” in which he played Gaston. As for Negga and Patel, they’re both known for the movies “Loving” and “Yesterday,” respectively. Additionally, the movie stars Celia Imrie, David Bradley, Arnaud Valois, Emma Corrin and Kaitlyn Dever.

“Good Grief” was produced as part of Levy’s Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures.

Though “Schitt’s Creek” always had a dedicated cult audience, the comedy is one of those shows that greatly benefited from the Netflix bump. The series first came to Netflix in 2019 before it was removed from the streamer in 2022. Since then, Levy has appeared in a couple of Netflix projects, voicing a role in the short-lived animated series “Q-Force” and starring as Mr. Molloy in “Sex Education.” But this feature film marks the actor and creator’s first direct collaboration with the streaming giant.

Looking ahead, Levy is set to produce a new animated comedy for Hulu alongside Ally Pankiw’, titled “Standing By.” According to the series’ logline, the upcoming project is a “satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting, but also each other.”