Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish Among 2020 Webby Award Nominees

The winners will be announced May 19 with a “special internet celebration later in the day,” according to the Webby Awards website.

| April 28, 2020 @ 5:00 AM
Webby Awards Logo

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lizzo are among many influential artists nominated in the 2020 Webby Awards.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday morning the complete list of 2020 Webby Award nominees, which spans more than 25 categories.

Nominees can take home a possible two awards; the one they are nominated for and a secondary Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted by fans. Voting for the People’s Voice Award begins today and concludes at midnight on May 7. Over 4 million ballots were cast to determine last year’s winner, the Academy said.

Since 1996, the Webby Awards have recognized excellence on the internet, including advertising, applications, mobile, websites and video.

Also Read: 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' Expands to 45-Minute Episodes

For the first time ever the Webby Awards will be held virtually in the midst of a global pandemic. “Given the impact of COVID-19, our concern for the health and well-being of our community, plus measures public officials are taking, we are moving the 24th Annual Webby Awards event, scheduled for May 11th in New York City to an online celebration,” the Academy stated March 19.

Fans can vote for the People’s Voice Award here through May 7. The winners will be announced May 19 with a “special internet celebration later in the day,” according to the Webby Awards website.

Here is a highlight list of nominees. A complete list can be found on the Webby Awards site.

Best Web Personality/Host (Video)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – Viacom
Joe La Puma – Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”: Complex Networks
Amazon Studios – “Little Late Night”: The Foundry @ Meredith
Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post
Does it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios

Art & Experimental (Video)
Epoch: Artist
A$AP Rocky “The Kids Turned Out Fine”: Happy Place
Serious Klein – The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH
Brothers: MEMORY
Post Malone | Circles: Powster

Also Read: Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' Acquired by HBO Max From Sony

Comedy Shortform (Video)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Trump’s Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom
“Billy On The Street” with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die
“Making It”: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
Icelandagram: The Mystery Hour
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s” “Historians Roast the President”: Warner Media

Music Video (Video)
DAE – “Where We’re Going (Official Video)”: DAE
Cellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigs
Bon Iver – Naeem: Park Pictures
Earth: RYOT/Lil Dicky
Agoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films

Viral (Video)
Best Ever Food Review Show
Billie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on YouTube | Glamour: Condé Nast Entertainment
Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At Work
Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: Motherly
La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures

Also Read: 'Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny' to Return for Season 2 - Watch the Teaser (Video)

Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)
HBO: ENGINE
National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
The New Yorker on Social Media: The New Yorker
Vogue: Vogue
Miracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media

Best Writing (Podcasts)
“Fool Me Twice”: Auscast Network
“Bear And A Banjo”: Jingle Punks
“The Dream”: Little Everywhere
“Fiasco”: Luminary Media
“The Only Podcast Left – Daybreak”: Netflix

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
1 of 23

“The King of Staten Island” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE