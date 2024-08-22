Greg Berlanti to Receive 2024 Governors Award From TV Academy

Greg Berlanti will receive the 2024 Governors Award, the Television Academy announced on Thursday. The award, which he will take home at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, is in recognition of his contributions to television since he got his start as a staff writer on “Dawson’s Creek” in 1998.

Among the 45 TV series that Berlanti has since created, written or exec-produced (or some combination of all three) are “Brothers and Sisters,” “Dirty Sexy Money,” “Arrow,” “Blindspot,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Everwood,” “You,” “Titans,” “Riverdale,” “Doom Patrol,” “All American” and “Found.” His work often centers members of the LGBTQ+ community. “Dawson’s Creek” featured the first same-sex kiss between two men on American network television, for instance, and his fall NBC series “Brilliant Minds” has the first single gay lead in an American medical drama.

One of his more recent projects, “Red, White and Royal Blue,” earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie in July. He was previously nominated in 2021 for best comedy series for “The Flight Attendant” and in 2013 for limited series for “Political Animals.”

“Greg is an extraordinary creator, who consistently delivers characters and stories that are in dialogue with the real world,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a statement. “From the beginning of his career, his commitment to representing three-dimensional LGBTQ+ characters in particular has paved the way for greater cultural understanding and acceptance of a community that is often under attack in both social and political discourse. For seizing the power of television to move our culture forward, the Academy is honored to select Greg Berlanti for this year’s Governors Award.”

In a statement, Berlanti said: “I am beyond grateful to be receiving this overwhelming and humbling honor from the Board of Governors and the Television Academy. Every minute in this business has been the greatest gift that I’m eternally thankful for. It will be nice to have an opportunity to thank all the family, friends, showrunners, execs, cast, crews and audiences that have made an honor like this possible.”